Marvel Studios Confirms Comic-Con Plans (& Fans Won’t Be Happy)

If you’re planning on attending San Diego Comic-Con 2025 specifically to get a look at what Marvel Studios is working on, you might want to rethink making the trip. Marvel Studios will not be hosting a Hall H panel at the convention this year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this decision was made because “it didn’t feel like the right [time]” since Avengers: Doomsday is currently in production and Disney recently delayed the release dates for Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. While there won’t be a Hall H panel, Marvel won’t be completely absent from Comic-Con, as there are plans to promote The Fantastic Four: First Steps and more at the event.

“With Avengers: Doomsday pushing out to December 2026, Marvel now has another SDCC before the film’s theatrical release. The cast of Avengers: Doomsday is currently in production, and it didn’t feel like the right timing for a Hall H panel,” THR wrote. “Marvel will still have a major presence at this year’s SDCC, with numerous panels about comics, games and more. And sources tell Heat Vision that it will have a massive footprint in the San Diego Convention Center, with a fully redesigned and immersive booth that leans into the release of Fantastic Four.”

Marvel Studios hasn’t presented at Comic-Con every year, but its Hall H panels have become arguably the signature event of the convention ever since the Phase 1 days. With so many projects in development at once, Marvel typically has a lot to tease, building excitement for the MCU’s future. In 2022, Kevin Feige was on hand to announce the slates for Phases 5 and 6. Last year, Robert Downey Jr. was revealed as the MCU’s Doctor Doom on the Hall H stage.

But with Marvel looking to scale back on output, the studio doesn’t have as much to showcase this time around. Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently pushed back to December 2026 and December 2027, respectively, allowing directors Joe and Anthony Russo extra time to complete the ambitious films. The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25th, the second day of the convention.

This update will likely be disappointing for Marvel fans who were hoping to get a glimpse of Doomsday or another future MCU project (like Daredevil: Born Again Season 2) at Comic-Con. However, the studio’s thought process is logical. There isn’t a need to put together a full Hall H panel this year, when Marvel’s top priority is ensuring Doomsday runs smoothly. Rather than pausing that massive production to tease a movie that’s over a year and a half away, Marvel would rather keep everyone focused on filming. The studio can come back to Hall H next year with a big panel centered around Doomsday, perhaps using the event to launch a new trailer.

With two Avengers films on the horizon, Marvel also isn’t ready to announce its post-Secret Wars plans. The studio wants fans focused on the homestretch of the Multiverse Saga and doesn’t want to distract people with teases of the X-Men or other titles. Marvel doesn’t even need a Comic-Con panel to unveil the rest of the Doomsday cast; they held a record-breaking livestream on a random day in March to confirm the first batch of actors in the film and could do something similar down the road. For many reasons, it made more sense to skip Hall H this year.