Ghostbusters 2020 Director Jason Reitman Shares New Look at the Old Ecto-1

The Ecto-1 is back and “ready to get rolling” as production on Jason Reitman‘s Ghostbusters 2020 gets underway in Calgary, Alberta in Canada.

View this post on Instagram You guys ready to get rolling? A post shared by Jason Reitman (@jasonreitman) on Jul 12, 2019 at 9:58am PDT

35 years after roaming the streets of New York in search of ghosts, the weathered vehicle appears to have fallen into disrepair: the first teaser for the film, premiered in January, centered on the dusty Ecto-1 tucked away in a barn.

What happened to proud owner Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) and bustin’ buddies Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) remains to be seen, but producer and franchise co-creator Aykroyd promises GB20 connects to the 1984 original “in a way that hasn’t been done before.”

“Jason came up with this idea, which is just so good, everybody got it right away and understood,” Aykroyd previously told GameSpot. “It will connect, better than anything, to the first movie.”

Reitman unearthed classic footage and turned to veteran filmmakers who worked on father Ivan Reitman’s Ghostbusters to produce what the younger Reitman calls the “right” sequel more than three decades later.

“We reached out to all the originals — the cast, the crew, the people who made [Ghostbusters] — and we even formed this kind of small group that gets together, an advisory board of people who worked on the original film, to make sure that we make the right film,” Reitman said at Ghostbusters Fan Fest in June, where he revealed first details from the new movie.

“I’m not gonna give anything away today, but I will say it’s a new movie. This is a new movie about a new set of characters, it takes place in a new place, a new location.”

Of GB20‘s new crop of unnamed characters — played by Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd — Reitman teased a cryptic connection to the series’ old guard, who are expected to reprise their original roles.

“This is what I’ll say. You don’t know their connection,” Reitman said, “and they don’t know their connection yet either.”

Sony Pictures has dated GB20 July 10, 2020.