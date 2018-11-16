‘Ghostbusters 3’ With Original Cast Being Written

Someone get Ivan Reitman on the phone, because there may be a new film for him to direct! Fans of the 1984 classic, Ghostbusters, and its 1989 follow-up, aptly titled Ghostbusters II, have been awaiting a third installment of the franchise for nearly 30 years.

The main cast, which featured Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis, and the late Harold Ramis, have been fielding the same question for three decades and Dan Aykroyd has finally given fans an answer they’ve longed to hear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent episode of AXS TV’s The Big Interview with Dan Rather, Aykroyd teased fans with the news that a new Ghostbusters is “being written right now.”

He mentions there is a “possibility of a reunion with the three remaining Ghostbusters”, which would include himself, Murray, and Hudson. When asked about Bill Murray specifically, he adds, “I think Billy will come. The story’s so good. Even if he plays a ghost.”

While there’s no guarantee this film will ever come to fruition, fans are grasping at any morsel of hope Aykroyd is willing to share.

The legendary actor didn’t mention any details, but it’s safe to assume the potential new film won’t have any connection to Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters reboot from 2016. Aside from the fact that the reboot was met with harsh criticism, the original cast cameoed as completely different characters, so it’s likely the films are officially set in different universes.

There is also the question of how to handle the passing of Harold Ramis, who is not only a staple in the original films, but one of the co-writers. In fact, the third film almost happened years ago, but was halted when Ramis got sick. The question remains, if they choose to kill off his character, Dr. Egon Spengler, they’d have to account for why he’s not appearing as a ghost.

Another big question is that of Rick Moranis, who took a long hiatus from acting after his wife passed in the ’90s. He declined to make a cameo in Ghostbusters (2016), but was seen on screen for the first time in over a decade when he reprised his role of Dark Helmet from Spaceballs on The Goldbergs earlier this year.

While it may be too soon to whip out the ol’ proton pack, feel free to bask in the glimmer of hope that is Ghostbusters 3.