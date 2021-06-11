Ghostbusters: Afterlife Reveals Muncher, a Bizarre New Ghost You Can't Unsee

✖

Even amid multiple release date delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still a sufficient amount of hype surrounding Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The film is expected to bring a new take on the overall Ghostbusters mythos, and fans have been curious to see what new creatures that might bring along with it. The film's trailer and promotional material have provided some small hints, but a full look at one of the film's monsters has now surfaced online -- and it's definitely a memorable one. A recent episode of MasterChef Junior: Spain (via Ghostbusters News) featured an official tie-in to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, with a segment showcasing a recreation of the film's set and Ecto-1 vehicle. Climbing a structure in the set is a statue of a new blue monster, who has officially been dubbed "Muncher".

While Muncher appeared for a split second of Afterlife's first trailer, seeing him in the context of the MasterChef Junior: Spain segment is something else entirely. Some have already drawn general comparisons between Muncher and the iconic Ghostbusters ghost Slimer, although the 3D rendering of Muncher's face crosses into the uncanny valley in a whole new way. This also is the second Muncher-related content that Afterlife has teased in a recent days, with a line of "Muncher Madness" Twinkies that match his blue exterior.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife takes place thirty years after Ghostbusters II. It follows a family that moves into a small town, where the children discover their grandfather's Ghostbusters equipment.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Logan Kim, Carrie Coon, and Paul Rudd. It also brings back original Ghostbusters stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts as their characters from the beloved comedy. In June 2020, Hudson spoke to ComicBook.com about his experience reuniting with the original Ghostbusters cast.

"Jason Reitman — who actually was in the second movie, he was the kid who opens the second movie, and I just remember him being around the set on both of the movies. So I know that he grew up with them, it's very personal to him, he wrote an amazing script, and he's established himself as a director on his own right," Hudson said. "He's a wonderful director and so when this started to happen, and because Jason was involved, I felt this would actually happen, I was really excited about it. But when it happened, going to the set for the first time and seeing Sigourney Weaver and Bill [Murray] and Dan [Aykroyd], honestly, it was almost spiritual. I mean, I know that sounds weird, but I was very moved by it. I was very touched."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is currently scheduled to open on June 11th.