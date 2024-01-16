Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Image Introduces New Character to Franchise

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has found a replacement for Egon Spengler. The late Harold Ramis portrayed Egon Spengler in 1984's Ghostbusters and the 1989 sequel Ghostbusters II. Thanks to some CGI and body doubles, Egon played an important part in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, with his family and the original Ghostbusters taking down the villainous Gozer once again. While it appears Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will be without Egon's services, James Acaster is stepping up to fill those large shoes. Empire Magazine has the first look at James Acaster's new character in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, who definitely gives off some Egon Spengler vibes.

UK comedian and Off Menu co-host James Acaster is the focus of a new image from Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. His character's name is Lars Pinfield, who is described as "a man responsible for some of the fresh tech being funded by Ernie Hudson's Winston" by Empire. "James is not playing a Spengler, but he really falls in line with the Egon Spengler 'type'," Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman said. The image shows the young and veteran Ghostbusters team standing around Acaster's Lars Pinfield as he examines a gold sphere inside a boxed see-through container with a plastic arm.

(Photo: Empire)

What is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire about?

Sony Pictures' description of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire reads, "In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age."

A new look at Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire shows Annie Potts' receptionist-turned-'buster Janine Melnitz suiting up alongside original cast members Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), and Peter Venkman (Bill Murray). However, as Potts revealed, her character progression only occurred in the script after Frozen Empire started filming.

"It's a desperate situation, so it's all hands on deck," Potts told Empire Magazine. "It turns out Janine is quite capable – as most women tend to be when given the chance."

Janine's inclusion as a Ghostbuster "came as a real surprise," said Potts, who has appeared in every Ghostbusters movie since the 1984 original. "We were weeks into shooting and Gil came up to me and said, 'We think it's time… We're gonna have you suit up.'"

"I have to say I did [get a kick out of it]. Janine has served long and well, and I felt like she was finally getting her stripes, you know? She's clearly stayed in touch with the guys [between Ghostbusters II and Frozen Empire], and she's really been the keeper of the flame at the Firehouse," she added. "The Ghostbusters are kind of superheroes, so it's very nice to finally be seen in that way, too."

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire opens in theaters on March 22nd.