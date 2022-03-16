Ghostbusters Ghost Smasher Reebok Sneakers Return Today With Glow-In-The-Dark Features

Way back in October of 2020, Reebok released a line of Ghostbusters sneakers in preparation for the premiere of Ghostbusters: Afterlife in theaters. They were a little early on that as numerous delays pushed back the film’s release to November 19th, 2021. Now, Reebok is bringing back the crown jewel of their Ghostbusters sneaker collection to mark the release of Afterlife on home video, which is a little bit late since the Blu-ray dropped on February 1st. Still, the Ghost Smashers are coming back today, March 16th, and a few upgrades are included.

The Ghost Smasher’s ’80s lab design remains the same in the “Ectoplasm” version (GX1648), though it will feature upgrades like a glow-in-the-dark version of the detachable faux OG Pump proton pack, glow-in-the-dark tongue detailing, and a more distressed treatment on the upper.

The Ectoplasm Ghost Smasher variant will retain the repurposed OG Pump packaging from the ’80s. On the box “Less talk… …more busting” is written over the classic Reebok logo while “This is how it ends” nods to the ominous Ghostbusters theme. Note that “Ghost Smasher” is a reference to the title of Dan Aykroyd’s first script for Ghostbusters.

If you missed out the first time around and you want to add a pair of Ghost Smashers to your sneaker collection, you’ll need to sign up for a free Reebok UNLOCKED account and be ready to purchase today, March 16th at 7am PT / 10am ET via this link at the Reebok website ($200). Apparently, there will be a waiting room that will offer the opportunity to purchase the sneakers at random. You will also be able to purchase the sneakers here on eBay after the launch (just make sure that you’re getting the new version).

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is now available in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. You can order the physical editions here at Best Buy now.