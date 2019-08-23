Snake Eyes: Warrior Star Andrew Koji to Play Storm Shadow in G.I. Joe Spinoff

After two fairly lackluster outings, the G.I. Joe franchise is moving in a more focused direction for movie number three. Hasbro is currently producing the standalone G.I. Joe spinoff film Snake Eyes, which follows the beloved character as he becomes the warrior fans know and love. Of course, everyone knows you can’t have Snake Eyes without his brother and rival, Storm Shadow, and it looks like Paramount has finally cast the role.

According to a new report from The Wrap, Warrior star Andrew Koji has been tapped to play Storm Shadow in the upcoming movie. Koji will join Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding, who was cast as Snake Eyes earlier this month.

Of all the characters in the G.I. Joe lore, Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow share perhaps the deepest and most complex bond. They consider themselves brothers and have a strong loyalty to one another, despite often finding themselves on opposite sides of conflict. The duo trained together and Storm Shadow blames Snake Eyes for the fall of their clan.

Like Snake Eyes, Storm Shadow appeared in both of the previous live-action G.I. Joe movies, Rise of Cobra in 2009 and Retaliation in 2013. Byung-Hun Lee portrayed the character in each of the films.

Robert Schwentke, director of the final two Divergent movies, is set to helm Snake Eyes, with a script from Beauty and the Beast writer Evan Spiliotopoulos. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters in 2020.

This new Snake Eyes film reportedly tells the story of the character losing his father and seeking revenge by joining a ninja clan. It’ll likely be a lot more of Snake Eyes’ backstory and history as opposed to his work with the G.I. Joe organization.

Snake Eyes will arrive in theaters on October 16, 2020.