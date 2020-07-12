Marvel Fans Cast Giancarlo Esposito After MCU Rumors Heat Up

If there's been one constant throughout the weekend, it's the fact fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe really want to see Giancarlo Esposito join the shared cinematic world sooner rather than later. Dominating the news cycle this week for his starring role in Far Cry 6, Esposito has become a worldwide trend on Twitter as fans of the MCU fan cast him in their ideal roles.

Furthermore, the actor himself started to circulate potential casting rumors in a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight. Helping promote Far Cry 6, Esposito suggested working with Marvel Studios would be the next step in his career.

"There's been all these rumors about being with Marvel. I want to work with those guys, I've put it out into the world," the actor said. "I haven't created any of those rumors, but I worked years ago with [Marvel Studios co-president and executive producer] Louis D'Esposito ... back when he was doing [The] Cotton Club, he was [second assistant director]."

Keep scrolling to see what MCU fans are saying.