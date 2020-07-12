Marvel Fans Cast Giancarlo Esposito After MCU Rumors Heat Up
If there's been one constant throughout the weekend, it's the fact fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe really want to see Giancarlo Esposito join the shared cinematic world sooner rather than later. Dominating the news cycle this week for his starring role in Far Cry 6, Esposito has become a worldwide trend on Twitter as fans of the MCU fan cast him in their ideal roles.
Furthermore, the actor himself started to circulate potential casting rumors in a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight. Helping promote Far Cry 6, Esposito suggested working with Marvel Studios would be the next step in his career.
"There's been all these rumors about being with Marvel. I want to work with those guys, I've put it out into the world," the actor said. "I haven't created any of those rumors, but I worked years ago with [Marvel Studios co-president and executive producer] Louis D'Esposito ... back when he was doing [The] Cotton Club, he was [second assistant director]."
Magneto
Let’s get it🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/k5F8AkqVHJ— Let’s Talk Eternals (⊃∪ ∩⪽) ➐ (@dequan_seely) July 12, 2020
Mephisto
Maybe Mephisto? He kinda looks like he would ask you for your soul— Juan Luis Valdès Andino (@valdes_andino) July 12, 2020
Kang
Maybe Kang the Conqueror?— Pablo Hernández D. (@Pablo_88) July 12, 2020
Norman Osborn
Probably the greatest tv villain of all time please let him be Norman Osborn— Spidey_TDATT #BLM (@Spidey_Cherry) July 12, 2020
Dr. Doom
Dr. Doom! And do it right this time!— Thomas Rodriguez (@TRodriguez1980) July 12, 2020
Long-Term Doom
If Giancarlo Esposito is going to the MCU, he should play Doctor Doom.
He would absolutely crush that role & they could keep him for a long time.
Make Doctor Doom the next big villain for the Avengers. (like how Thanos was) pic.twitter.com/HA1vpqwQ6i— Sancheezzzy ✵ (@Scoby20) July 12, 2020
Xavier
Let's mix it up and give Giancarlo Esposito a non-villain role in the MCU? pic.twitter.com/9UCtcH87hH— Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) July 12, 2020
Only Logical Choice
when the MCU and Sony get around to casting Norman Osborn the only logical choice is Giancarlo Esposito.
Thank you for agreeing with my tweet.— D(efund the police)irigo🌲 (@DirigoFM) July 4, 2020
Reunited
Can you guys imagine Giancarlo Esposito playing the MCU's Professor X and Bryan Cranston - Magneto?— T. Robotnikov (@TomislavNikolov) May 21, 2020
Doc Ock
If they wanted to bring in Doctor Octopus into the MCU, I can't think of a better actor to play him than Giancarlo Esposito— Jonathan Black Lives Matter Dye (@changingshades) January 31, 2020
Who would you cast Esposito as? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev
