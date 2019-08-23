Gladiator Funko Pops Get a Thumbs Up

Ridley Scott’s 2000 film Gladiator was a massive hit that kickstarted the careers of both Russel Crowe (Maximus) and Joaquin Phoenix (Commodus). So, it’s not surprising that this is where Funko chose to start with their Gladiator Pop figure lineup.

The Maximus and Commodus Funko Pop figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for February. Look for exclusive versions of Maximus with a helmet at the Funko Shop and Maximus wearing armor at FYE in the coming months. Note that the Gladiator release is second wave of Pop figures in what might be Funko’s most recent obsession – masculine, fan favorite films from the ’90s and early ’00s…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Indeed, earlier this week Funko launched their first wave of Pop figures based on what is arguably the greatest Western ever made – Tombstone. The success of the film is due, in large part, to Val Kilmer’s performance as Doc Holliday. Did you know that he didn’t even receive an Oscar nomination for that role? Ridiculous.

Fortunately, Funko knows that Doc is everyone’s huckleberry so they went ahead and made three different Pop figure versions of him. The first is available to pre-order right here alongside Wyatt Earp, Morgan Earp, and Virgil Earp. Shipping for all of those figures is slated for February.

The other two Doc Holliday Funko Pops are exclusives. The first version is based on the cup spinning scene with Johnny Ringo. That will be heading to Target. Walmart will get a version of Doc holding two pistols from the O.K Corral scene. Both of those figures should arrive in their respective stores towards the end of the year.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.