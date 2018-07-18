‘Glass’ Trailer Teaser Brings Back The Beast

M. Night Shymalan’s Glass will be making its first big promotional splash at San Diego Comic-Con 2018, and in advanced of the first trailer’s debut at the convention, we have a new Glass trailer teaser to share!

The teaser uses a shattered glass image and voiceover from James McAvoy’s multiple Split personalities to provide an ominous warning: The Beast will return.

In Split, we met Kevin Wendell Crumb (McAvoy), a man with severe dissociative personality disorder, whose multiple personalities went to war with one another, resulting in a dark cablal of those personalities abducting three young girls for a gruesome ritual that helped manifest an incredibly powerful new persona – The Beast. As we saw, The Beast is able to do things no normal human should, which is why Bruce Willis’ Unbreakable hero David Dunn is now set to stop him.

However, Glass will find Dunn’s mission complicated by the fact that he ends up institutionalized alongside Kevin/Beast, studied by a doctor (Sarah Paulson) who wants to understand the phenomenon of these men who believe they are superhuman. Meanwhile, David’s old nemesis “Mr. Glass” (Samuel L. Jackson) comes back into the picture, which doesn’t bode well for either David or Kevin.

With Split, Shyamalan seems to have broken the streak of cinematic disappointments he had been on – arguably ever since the heights of his Sixth Sense and Unbreakable fame at the turn of the century. Now Glass has emerged as one fo the most highly-anticipated films of 2019, and the Comic-Con crowd is likely going go nuts over the first extensive look at the film.

Meanwhile, as this new video teases, the full Glass trailer will be here on Friday.

Synopsis: “M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his standout originals—2000’s Unbreakable, from Touchstone, and 2016’s Split, from Universal—in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller: Glass.

From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass.Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast.

Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

Joining the all-star cast are Unbreakable’s Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodard, who reprise their roles as Dunn’s son and Price’s mother, as well as Golden Globe Award winner Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story series).“

Be sure to check out the full Glass trailer on Friday! And stay tuned for all of our SDCC18 coverage throughout the week!