Godzilla Minus One Sequel Confirms U.S. Release Date for 2026 (New Tease Revealed)

Godzilla Minus One is coming back to theaters later this year with a brand new sequel film, and TOHO is making history with the confirmed worldwide release dates for Godzilla Minus Zero. TOHO has had a ton of success with the Godzilla franchise as all sorts of new projects have been taking the famous monster to a new level. Worldwide projects such as Godzilla x Kong: Supernova and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and the massive takeover from Godzilla Minus One. A new sequel to the massively popular film is now on the way in 2026. And the United States and Japan are getting it in the same week.

Godzilla Minus Zero, the new sequel to Godzilla Minus One, will be first opening in theaters in Japan on November 3rd, TOHO and GKIDS confirmed. Then, in a rare move, the film will then be opening in North America on November 6th, just days later. This is going to be a massive worldwide opening for the Godzilla franchise, and fans around the world will be able to check it out at relatively the same time. A new teaser poster has been revealed for Godzilla Minus Zero, and you can check it out below.

When Does Godzilla Minus Zero Come Out?

Courtesy of TOHO

Godzilla Minus Zero will be opening in Japan on November 3rd, and in the United States and Canada on November 6th. Takashi Yamazaki, director, screenwriter, and VFX supervisor of Godzilla Minus One, returns to oversee the follow up as well. TOHO has yet to confirm any story details for the film (or have even confirmed outright whether this is going to be a direct sequel), but it’s now in the works for Toho Studios with ROBOT producing and SHIROGUMI Inc. behind the visual effects.

Godzilla Minus Zero has been developing at a rather steady clip as well. It was first confirmed to be in the works back in 2024 shortly after the success of the first film. Godzilla Minus One was the most critically and commecially successful Godzilla films in TOHO’s 70 year run of the franchise, so it’s no surprise to see that a sequel is already on the way later this year. It’s part of Godzilla’s continued takeover, and that’s especially true now that Godzilla has won an Academy Award.

What’s Next for Godzilla?

Play video

Godzilla Minus Zero is far from the only new Godzilla project now in the works. Legendary and Apple’s new Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters series has a second season coming on February 27th with ten episodes coming our way. Legendary’s Monsterverse is also in the works on its next major feature film, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, which is currently eyeing it’s own release in theaters on March 27, 2027. TOHO previously revealed a one billion USD plan to expand the franchise, and that’s clearer now than ever.

Reports had popped up late last year about Godzilla Minus One‘s new sequel being filmed as early as Summer 2025, with an intended release in 2026. Now it’s been confirmed to be the case, and fans around the world will all be able to see the film within its first week of release. That’s something huge, and now we just have to count down the days.

