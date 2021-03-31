Godzilla vs Kong Director Addresses Who Really Won the Fight

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong hit theatres and HBO Max last month and ended up being a super fun addition to the Monsterverse. The film had the best opening day at the box office for any movie since the pandemic started and is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 75% critics score and a 91% audience score. One fun thing about Godzilla vs. Kong has been the ongoing debate about who won the movie. There are many people who believe Kong came out victorious while others think Godzilla won the fight fair and square. During a recent Reddit AMA, director Adam Wingard settled the debate once and for all.

"Godzilla def won. He killed Kong. Kong was revived. I consider the Mecha battle was outside of that. As they say: Godzilla won the fight, Kong won the movie," Wingard explained.

Well, there you have it! If you're hoping for a rematch, Wingard isn't ruling out returning to the Monsterverse. "Who knows what the future holds... if the fan enthusiasm is there, then absolutely, why would we ever end this thing if people want more?" the filmmaker shared during IGN Fan Fest. During another recent interview with Collider, Wingard shared that he originally filmed a scene for after the credits.

"We actually did shoot a post-credits scene but we ended up using it in the movie," Wingard explained. "Because we shot it while we were making the film and we realized we needed a scene at the end of the movie. We had this footage, and we were like 'wait a minute, if we actually just change this thing about this footage we originally shot for a post-credit thing, we can actually use it in the movie.' And it's really effective. We kind of just sacrificed our post-credits scene. Which makes sense, because honestly, it's not even like that post-credits scene is teeing up anything specific. It wasn't like saying 'this is definitively where the MonsterVerse is going [next].'"

You can check out the official synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong here: "Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

Do you agree that Godzilla won the fight, but Kong won the movie? Tell us in the comments!

Godzilla vs. Kong is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.