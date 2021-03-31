Godzilla vs Kong VFX Supervisor Shares Secret Detail About Mechagodzilla

✖

Mechagodzlla is looking a bit different in Godzilla vs Kong, and the VFX Supervisor on the film revealed a cool detail about the evil version of the Kaiju legend. You can’t see it in the film, but there is increased articulation on all those tiny joints on the machine. That means more room to hide weapons before squaring off with Godzilla and Kong. ScreenRant talked to VFX supervisor Bryan Harota about the menacing robot design. Getting all of these characters right is of the utmost importance for the effects teams. What you don’t want is the fan reaction to some of the robots, like what happened with some of the later Transformers entries. It sounds like they accomplished their goals judging by the fan response to the film so far. Everyone is looking for more Monsterverse content and HBO Max is thrilled with those viewing stats after a strong debut on the service.

“A lot of this stuff isn't that visible in the film, but if you were to close-up on any of these joints, there are mechanical armatures that move pieces out of the way so that he can close his elbow joints or close the knees. We redesigned the feet to keep within the approved design, but also to add functionality to these points that need that needed to move,” Harota explained. “There were some weapons visible on him already, like the the rocket packs that were over the shoulders. But as we developed the action sequence with Mecha ultimately fighting both Godzilla and Kong, we were just looking for additional weapons to bring into the fight, because historically Mechagodzilla is armed to the teeth.”

Director Adam Winged also talked to Inverse about the redesign. People had some serious opinions about changing any elements of the Godzilla universe. But, the filmmaker thought this was best.

“I remember watching the third Transformers movie in the theater,” Wingard told the outlet. “It was one of those things where I was with a date, and we got there late, and the only seats that were available were literally in the front row. And so I'm sitting there watching Transformers 3 in the front row, and I couldn't tell what the hell was going on.”

He would continue, "The Transformers, they just looked like metal. They looked like a plane crash. So I thought, that's the thing I wanted to avoid. They were too complex. There are too many moving parts, and I couldn't latch on to anything. Nothing felt iconic with that Transformers design.”

Did you love the new Mechagodzilla look? Let us know down in the comments!