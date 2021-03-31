Godzilla vs Kong Reveals Mechagodzilla's New Design

✖

Godzilla vs Kong is here, and it looks like the movie is pulling ahead with fans despite all its high expectations. The epic adventure flick pits two of the biggest monsters in entertainment together, so you know the movie is intense. Of course, there are other monsters who show up in this wild ride, and fans are geeking out over the arrival of one man-made beast.

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers below for Godzilla vs Kong! Please proceed with the most caution possible!

For anyone who has had the chance to check out Godzilla vs Kong, the movie stepped out today in the United States. Fans were able to watch the two titans fight one another after a year of delays. The pair had some solid bouts with one another before the finale came into the picture, and it was there kaiju fans were introduced to a new beast. After all, Mechagodzilla came to play, and he looked terrifying doing so.

If you check out Godzilla vs Kong on HBO Max, you can get some in-depth looks at the monster as you can see here. The titan is rocking a new design that fans have never seen before. Decades ago, Mechagodzilla was mostly characterized by his cylindrical body and oblong features. Now, the man-made behemoth is all slick metal with edgy attachments. From his red eyes to his exaggerated dorsal fin, Mechagodzilla is a beast unto himself, so you can see why Godzilla was so antsy during this movie. I mean, we would be too if we knew we had to fight this guy!

Godzilla vs Kong is currently streaming on HBO Max for the next 31 days. You can also catch the movie in a local theater near you as AMC and Regal are screening the blockbuster.

What do you think of Mechagodzilla's look? Do you think this edgy design works for the monster? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.