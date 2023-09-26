The Golden Globe Awards Adds Two New Categories, One Highlighting Blockbuster Movies

The Golden Globes have added two new categories and one highlights blockbuster movies. In a new report from Variety, the awards show announced a prize for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Joining that new addition is Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television. Now, there are some benchmarks that have to be accounted for with the blockbuster category. Films have to make at least $150 million during release and $100 million from domestic box office specifically. Things are a little bit more open for the Comedy category, the specials in question could be on broadcast, cable, streaming or pay-per-view. So, things will look a little bit different this year at the ceremony.

"The Golden Globes has a rich history of supporting and celebrating the work of comedians, and we're thrilled to honor their brilliance alongside outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year," said Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne. "Additionally, we are proud to recognize the hard work and innovation that goes into making a film that is both a blockbuster and artistically exceptional."

Here's how the Golden Globes describes the new categories for cinematic favorites: "The Cinematic and Box Office Achievement includes nominees from the year's most acclaimed, highest-earning and/or most viewed films that have garnered extensive global audience support and attained cinematic excellence. "

WGA Reaches Tentative Deals With Movie Studios

(Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)

For this year's show, The Golden Globes will not have to worry about the writers not being able to show up. The Writer's Guild of America came to a tentative agreement with the AMPTP this week. That agreement would see the months-long writers strike come to an end as the studios finally gave the workers the protection that they have been asking for. While it has not been officially inked yet as the vote still has to take place, WGA leadership touted the gains of this deal in a release. On social media, people really celebrated seeing the writers get to this point after hearing so many first-hand stories about their plight during the strike.

"What we have won in this contract — most particularly, everything we have gained since May 2nd — is due to the willingness of this membership to exercise its power, to demonstrate its solidarity, to walk side-by-side, to endure the pain and uncertainty of the past 146 days," the WGA negotiation committee told members on Sunday. "It is the leverage generated by your strike, in concert with the extraordinary support of our union siblings, that finally brought the companies back to the table to make a deal."

Why Is SAG-AFTRA Striking?

However, complicating matters at the moment is the fact that the Screen Actors Guild is still on strike. SAG-AFTRA's members celebrated the WGA getting their contract done in principal. But, there's still a long road to the actors getting their demands met as well. Adding in a wrinkle is the fact that the WGA says that they will not return to work until there's a deal for the actors as well. That kind of solidarity is probably going to hasten this process along so that everyone can get back to work with better conditions for everyone involved.

"Yesterday our union celebrated the 90th anniversary of the incorporation of Screen Actors Guild," Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator, previously said explaining their strike. "During our nearly century-long existence we've fought for and achieved countless gains for working actors. Today, we embark on a new important chapter in our unions history. Earlier this morning, the SAG-AFTRA national board convened following four weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television producers in a meeting, because AMPTP remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on key issues essential to protecting the livelihoods of working actors and performers. SAG AFTRA as national board unanimously voted to issue a strike order against the studios and streamers."

