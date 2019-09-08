Goonies Star Jeff Cohen Reveals His Price to Do the Truffle Shuffle

When it comes to dance crazes, things tend to come in waves. The film and music industries have lots of way over the dances you’ll never forget, and you only have to look at Carlton from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to see why. But long before there was the The Carlton, there was another dance which came courtesy of The Goonies. It turns out you can still check out the Truffle Shuffle from its originator but be warned!

Every gift comes with a cost, and former child actor Jeff Cohen isn’t about to do the Truffle Shuffle for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the site Too Fab caught up with The Goonies star, and it was there the actor revealed what he charges to do the Truffle Shuffle. Despite Cohen’s matured looks, fans of The Goonies still recognize the actor daily and put in requests to see the Truffle Shuffle. However, Cohen says he will only do so for a price.

So, how much does it cost? It turns out you only have to buy Cohen “three martinis” to have him whip out the move.

Clearly, the actor was joking a bit about the price, but Cohen says he does get asked “daily” to recreate his iconic shirtless scene from The Goonies. However, the actor has come a long way from his days of playing Chunk. After becoming a beloved child star of the 80s, Cohen decided to take a break from acting before long. Today, the former star is a successful lawyer while his co-stars went on to become A-list talents. However, Cohen seems plenty okay with his Curren gig.

“You know, I’m a lawyer now so I think I’m safer at the law firm,” Cohen told Too Fab when asked if he would appear in any 80s-centric series like Stranger Things.

Of course, fans are glad to see Cohen living his best life as a lawyer, but many cannot help but wonder if the former actor would return to The Goonies in the future. For decades, fans have been asking for a sequel to follow up on the film’s ambitious friends, and much of the cast seems down for such a venture. During a recent convention, Sean Astin said such a sequel would happen “someday” while Corey Feldman and Ke Huy Quan showed their support.

“The audience wants it, they’re gonna do it, it’s annoying it’s taking so long, I’m sorry on behalf of [producer] Steven Spielberg,” Astin told fans.

Of course, the gang wouldn’t be complete without Chunk, but the question remains whether Cohen would reprise the role in a sequel should it come to pass. And if he does, well – it seems The Goonies crew knows what it will take to get the guy to do the Truffle Shuffle for old time’s sake.