Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin to Return for Greenland 2

The apocalyptic nature of the disaster film Greenland made audiences question what the future held for the film's Garrity family, and with Greenland: Migration officially on the way, Deadline has confirmed that the sequel will be bringing back original stars Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin, as well as original director Ric Waugh. Since the initial announcement of the upcoming sequel, fans have wondered if the adventure would pivot to new protagonists, though with the chemistry between Butler and Baccarin making the debut film so effective, this casting update will come as a relief to fans. Production on Greenland: Migration is set to begin in April.

The script for the new film was written by Chris Sparling and Mitchell Lafortune and explores how "the Garrity family must leave the safety of the Greenland bunker after the comet 'Clarke' decimated the earth and the family embarks on a harrowing journey across the wasteland of Europe to find a new home."

The original film is described, "A family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet's fragments, the Garrity's experience the best and worst in humanity. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven."

"We are thrilled to have Gerard, Morena, and Ric back on board for Greenland: Migration to show the audiences what happened next to the Garrity family," producer Sébastien Raybaud shared in a statement. "To be back working with the teams at G-BASE, Thunder Road, CineMachine, and STX, we know the next installment will be just as captivating as the first."

Sam Brown, President of Production, STX Entertainment, added, "The success of Greenland showcased in a narratively and visually compelling way what one man will do to protect and provide for his family against the most cataclysmic of odds. We could not be more excited to be continuing the Garrity's harrowing story with Gerry, Morena, Ric, and all of our wonderful producers and partners around the world."

While the film was initially aiming for a theatrical release, the coronavirus pandemic saw it focus on its VOD debut. Even with its altered release strategy, Greenland proved to be a quiet hit on both VOD and streaming platforms.

Stay tuned for updates on Greenland: Migration.

Are you excited for the sequel? Let us know in the comments!