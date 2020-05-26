Guardians of the Galaxy Fan Theory Explains Why Drax Thought He Was Invisible

✖

At long last, we may know why Drax (Dave Bautista) truly thought he was invisible in his now-iconic Avengers: Infinity War joke sequence. Be warned, it's not like James Gunn came out with a new revelation, but one intriguing new fan theory sets up some decent evidence as to why the Guardian thought he wouldn't be able to be detected by other members on the ship should he remain completely still. As one /r/FanTheories Redditor points out, it's could be because the alien race Drax belongs to can't see beings that are completely still.

As the Redditor in question says, the evidence largely has to do with Groot and his mid-dance freezes so that Drax doesn't see. Should this theory prove accurate, that means Groot purposefully pauses his dancing so that Drax misses him completely.

"I think he then came to the realization that things that don’t move or move incredibly slowly are essentially invisible," the theorist hypothesizes. "Similar to how the vision of the T-Rex is described. What he doesn’t realize, however, is that other species don’t have this same handicap. So when he tries his hilarious invisibility bit in the following Avengers movie, he’s unable to comprehend why it’s absolutely absurd to the others. He’s convinced of a reality that simply isn’t so for everyone else."

While the theory carries a healthy amount of reasonable logic with it, Gunn himself previously said Groot's dance pauses have had directly to do with the character's embarrassment with getting caught. The filmmaker once explained a deleted Vol. 2 scene showed Drax ridiculing the fan-favorite character for dancing.

“There was actually a scene that we cut from the movie where big Groot was dancing to 'Livin’ Thing' by ELO,” Gunn said at the time. “And it wasn’t such an elaborate dance. It was more that he was just moving up and down like this, and Drax was dismissive and gave him this look like he was a loser when he did that.”

He added, “Dancing is ludicrous to Drax. I don’t think he understands it. If Drax owned a town, if he was a mayor, the first law would be no dancing. But yeah, so at the end of the movie, little baby Groot didn’t want to get caught dancing, because he would kill him.”

Both Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+.

