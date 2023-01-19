James Gunn Compares Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and DC Studios Work

Warner Bros. Discovery made some major changes to their infrastructure and leadership last years, with CEO David Zaslav looking to overhaul their DC Films arm. Zaslav was looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to lead DC Studios and after a long search they decided to go with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn and DC producer Peter Safran. Gunn and Safran were announced as the co-CEOs of DC Studios last October and have been developing a new slate of projects that they will unveil pretty soon. Gunn is penning a new Superman movie that will not feature Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel, which is also promoting fans to wonder how he's juggling his new role with his directorial duties over at Marvel Studios. While speaking with Empire Magazine, the director called finishing up Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 his "day job" and revealed that he considers his duties at DC Studios "a very healthy part-time job that's at least another 40 to 60 hours a week".

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

