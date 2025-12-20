Guy Ritchie & Jake Gyllenhaal’s War Movie Finds Success on Netflix, 2 Years After Bombing at the Box Office

It’s no secret that box office trends have drastically changed over time. Films that would have been major hits decades ago now struggle to draw a large crowd at the multiplex. Unless a movie is based on recognizable IP with a large, built-in fan base or has some kind of FOMO factor that encourages audiences to come check it out, it’s hard to convince general audiences to just go to a movie — even when it’s one of high quality. The good news is that with the prevalence of streaming services, it’s easier than ever for box office bombs to find the audience they deserve at home. This is exactly what’s happened with The Covenant, a war movie from director Guy Ritchie.

The Covenant was a recent addition to Netflix, and already several subscribers have cued it up. For the week of December 8-14, The Covenant was the No. 4 movie on Netflix in the United States, trailing only Jay Kelly, My Secret Santa, and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (which is far and away the top film on Netflix right now). The Covenant beat out Kpop Demon Hunters to secure its fourth-place finish.

The Covenant Is Finally Finding the Audience It Deserves

Image Courtesy of MGM

Though Guy Ritchie has some notable hits under his belt (including the popular Sherlock Holmes films) and Jake Gyllenhaal is an A-list actor, The Covenant was not successful when it opened in theaters back in 2023. It grossed only $21.9 million worldwide against a $55 million production budget, failing to make an impact at the box office despite opening in the spring (when competition typically isn’t too stiff). It’s unfortunate that The Covenant underperformed to this degree since it is one of the best war movies of the 2020s.

The Covenant tells an emotional and powerful story about the bond between Master Sgt. John Kinley (Gyllenhaal) and his unit’s Afghan interpreter Ahmed Abdullah (Dar Salim). After Abdullah saves Kinley’s life following an ambush, Kinley looks to return the favor by embarking on a dangerous mission to save Abdullah and his family, who were forced to live underground to stay hidden from the Taliban. The Covenant earned very positive reviews, not just for its gritty and realistic tone, but also its focus on military interpreters and the untold sacrifices they make during wartime. The end credits have some harrowing statistics that will stick with viewers long after they’ve rolled.

It’s impressive to see The Covenant fare as well as it has on Netflix. A poignant war movie is not the first kind of film that comes to mind when one thinks of things to watch over the holiday season. This is typically a time of year where people seek out feel-good options that capture the spirit of the holidays. It would be one thing if The Covenant was a new release vying for awards nominations (a la Jay Kelly and Wake Up Dead Man), but this is a movie that went under the radar and is now catching on two years later. It speaks to the quality of The Covenant that Netflix subscribers are actively making a point to watch it in between holiday preparations.

It would be great if movies like The Covenant could achieve success during their initial theatrical runs, but the Hollywood landscape has changed too much. We’re in an era of shortened theatrical windows, making it much easier for people to wait to watch movies that they might be interested in. At least streaming exists as a lifeline for these kinds of films, ensuring they don’t just fade away into obscurity. Obviously, being a box office hit and a streaming draw would be the preferred option, but rising up the Netflix charts is a solid consolation prize.

