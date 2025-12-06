Netflix Just Added One Of The Best War Movies Of The Decade (Without Announcing it)

There have already been several great war movies released throughout history, but filmmakers have continued to find ways to add to the genre’s legacy over the course of the 2020s. Fan-favorite auteurs like Christopher Nolan and Spike Lee have put their unique spin on the war film, achieving tremendous success with Oppenheimer and Da 5 Bloods. Best Picture nominees such as All Quiet on the Western Front and The Zone of Interest made a significant impression on viewers, showcasing the wide range of storytelling possible in the genre (The Zone of Interest is one of the best war movies to not show combat). War movie fans looking for something to add to their watchlist should head over to Netflix, which has just added an overlooked gem.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now streaming on Netflix is director Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (not to be confused with the 2006 Renny Harlin horror movie of the same name), which stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim. The main plot of The Covenant revolves around Master Sgt. John Kinley (Gyllenhaal) embarking on a rescue mission to save his unit’s interpreter, Ahmed Abdullah (Salim) from Afghanistan. The film earned positive reviews, earning a Certified Fresh critics score of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. It was a last-minute addition to Netflix, skipping the usual official monthly announcements from the company.

The Covenant Slipped Under the Radar, but Is Worth Watching

Image Courtesy of MGM

Despite featuring some high-profile talent and earning strong word of mouth, The Covenant struggled to catch on with moviegoers during its theatrical run. Hoping to stand out in a less competitive April 2023 window, the film ended up a commercial disappointment, earning just $21.9 million worldwide against a $55 million production budget. That underwhelming box office haul is not indicative of The Covenant‘s quality, making this an underrated entry in Ritchie’s filmography. For starters, it’s an opportunity to see a different side of the filmmaker, who is best known for making entertaining gangster films like Snatch and The Gentlemen, as well as action vehicles like The Man from UNCLE and the Sherlock Holmes films.

Tonally, The Covenant is more dramatic and restrained when compared to some of Ritchie’s other works, bolstered by captivating performances from Gyllenhaal and Salim in the lead roles. Like the best war movies, The Covenant isn’t just about exciting action and jaw-dropping spectacle. At its heart is a very emotional story about wartime bonds and sacrifice, leaning on the dynamic that develops between Kinley and Abdullah. The combination of tense set pieces and genuine human drama makes The Covenant worth watching.

Fans of war movies will probably also appreciate that The Covenant shines a light on military interpreters, serving as a tribute to these important soldiers. While Ritchie’s film is not based on a true story, it still underscores the horrifying reality of Afghan interpreters, with the end titles revealing some truly upsetting statistics. This is one way The Covenant stands out from the rest of the war movie pack, finding its own angle to tell a familiar story. There have been several war movies about high-pressure rescue missions, and it’s nice to see one that calls attention to the incredible sacrifices Afghan interpreters made working alongside the United States military.

The Covenant isn’t a Christmas movie, but if viewers are looking for a compelling drama to watch this December, they should make time for Ritchie’s war film. It delivers all of the action and emotion one could want from a picture like this, and with a run time of about two hours, it doesn’t overstay its welcome. With any luck, The Covenant will be the latest in an ever-growing line of titles that find an audience on streaming after failing to top the box office.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!