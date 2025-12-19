4 Overlooked Netflix Christmas Movies That Are Actually Really Good

Every holiday season, Netflix drops a whole wave of Christmas movies into the catalog, and if you’ve ever felt completely lost scrolling through them, you’re definitely not alone. There are so many repetitive rom-coms and “paint-by-numbers” holiday specials that it’s hard to believe anything genuinely good is hiding in there. But there is. Some films flew past most viewers simply because they got zero promotion or looked like just another generic holiday title, when in reality they’re the exact opposite — far more interesting and absolutely worth adding to your watchlist. And if you’ve never heard of them, now’s the perfect time to fix that.

No, these movies aren’t masterpieces, and they don’t reinvent the genre, but they do something a lot of other holiday releases completely fail at: they’re creative, and they work. There’s something for everyone here, and the one thing they all share is that they’re actually fun — the kind of movies you finish thinking, “Finally, something good from Netflix.” Here are 4 great Christmas movies on the platform that totally got overlooked but are genuinely worth your time.

4) Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

If you think all Christmas movies are built on clichés, wait until you see this one. Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery will prove that everything you assume holiday films are capable of can actually be done well. The whole premise follows detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett), who hates Christmas, thrown into a bizarre investigation surrounding Santa Claus’ murder. But the real hook here is that the celebrity guests playing themselves (like Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph) don’t get a script and improv absolutely everything. So you can imagine: the result is pure chaos in the best possible way.

Every clue leads to a hilarious disaster, and by breaking the usual predictability of holiday movies, the scenes actually manage to surprise you. It’s basically watching an improv comedy game that works way better than you’d expect. And Who Killed Santa? doesn’t try to be emotional or push a classic end-of-year moral lesson, either. It’s genuinely funny, sharp, and quick, with zero wasted time. So if you want to laugh through a holiday special without dealing with all the forced sentimentality that dominates this season, this one is absolutely worth your time.

3) Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Maybe Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey seems like just another holiday musical, which is why a lot of people pass it by. But the truth is that it’s way more than it seems (even if, okay, it’s not for everyone). The story follows Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker), a brilliant inventor who lost everything after his apprentice stole his greatest creation. So, he has to rediscover his creativity with the help of his granddaughter, Journey (Madalen Mills). Just that premise shows the film has emotional weight, but what really stands out is the mix of production design, music, and energy.

This is a movie that feels like someone actually decided to make a seasonal musical with a clear vision, not just a project thrown together on autopilot. Jingle Jangle is for people who genuinely love musicals, especially ones bursting with color, rhythm, and super charismatic characters. And the entire visual design is so well crafted that it almost feels like you’re watching a giant toy come to life. It might feel too cliché for some, especially because it has that magical, expected vibe, but honestly, sometimes that’s exactly what we need during the holidays.

2) That Christmas

A solid animation, That Christmas is another film that gets overlooked because it seems like more of the same, but here’s the thing: it’s all about being moving without being cheesy. The story follows several people in a coastal town dealing with a major snowstorm: couples trying to reconcile, broken families trying to reunite, and the classic little holiday mishaps. Eventually, all these stories cross paths in a well-constructed way. It’s a light movie, not too flashy, but with characters you genuinely care about, value, and easily connect with. It’s a pleasant watch, reflective, and it works for both kids and adults who enjoy something more wholesome.

And no, while it’s emotional, it won’t make you cry buckets or shove exaggerated moral lessons down your throat — which is why people who watch it really like it. That Christmas leans into a grounded sensibility, with simple conflicts, relationships that make sense, and small gestures that really move the story forward. Its take on the Christmas spirit isn’t idealized, so you end up watching a film that feels honest and true to reality in its approach. It’s authentic, and that’s why it’s also a perfect addition to your annual holiday watchlist.

1) Klaus

Let’s not beat around the bush: Klaus isn’t just one of Netflix’s best Christmas movies — it’s one of the best Christmas movies, period. This is for anyone who actually wants to watch a film that builds its world with a legitimately award-worthy script (it was Oscar-nominated for a reason, and yes, people still argue it should’ve won). The story reimagines the origins of Santa Claus through a reluctant postman and a solitary carpenter living in an isolated village. Is it emotional? Absolutely. But it’s also funny, smart, and visually stunning. And the best part is how it manages all that without leaning on the usual holiday clichés.

Every scene in Klaus is crafted to be entertaining while giving real weight to the characters and their choices. By the time you’re deep into it, you realize you’re watching something genuinely engaging, accessible for all ages, without ever talking down to its audience. The animation was widely praised, but its biggest issue is simply that it didn’t become the massive mainstream phenomenon it deserved to be. If you want a Christmas story told in a way that feels original, top-tier, and delivers pure, straightforward joy from beginning to end, trust this film — it’s easily one of the best holiday viewing experiences you can have.

