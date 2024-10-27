When and Where to Watch the Halloween Movies on Halloween

“It’s Halloween. Everyone’s entitled to one good scare.” Or ten. Halloween is upon us, which means two things: the return of Michael Myers, and the end of AMC’s month-long FearFest. The network’s annual block of horror programming will conclude with the 10-movie Halloween on Halloween Marathon on Oct. 31, followed by a Halloween Hangover on Nov. 1.



AMC will air the Halloween movies out of timeline order starting at 1 a.m. on Halloween, with the all-day marathon featuring repeat airings of John Carpenter’s original 1978 classic about escaped mental patient Michael Myers (Nick Castle) — a.k.a. the Shape — stalking babysitter Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) as he’s hunted by his psychiatrist, Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence), on Halloween night.

AMC Halloween on Halloween Marathon Schedule: October 31, 2024

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

4 a.m. ET

A couple (Tom Atkins, Stacey Nelkin) get wise to a madman’s (Dan O’Herlihy) explosive masks.



Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

6 a.m. ET

Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) renews his hunt for killer Mike, who has escaped from the hospital once again.



Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

8 a.m. ET

An ancient Celtic ritual drives Dr. Loomis’ patient to sacrifice an entire family in Illinois.

Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

10 a.m. ET

Internet users watch six collegians as they spend the night in Michael Myers’ (Brad Loree) childhood home.



Halloween (2007)

12 p.m. ET

A psychiatrist follows an escaped psychopath’s blood-soaked trail back to his hometown.

Halloween II (2009)

2:30 p.m. ET

Unstoppable Michael Myers (Tyler Mane) continues his murderous rampage in Haddonfield.



Halloween H20: 20 years Later (1998)

5 p.m. ET

In hiding for two decades, a traumatized woman (Jamie Lee Curtis) learns her murderous brother has returned for her.



Halloween (1978)

7 p.m. ET

John Carpenter’s chiller about an escaped maniac who returns to his Illinois hometown to continue his bloody rampage.



Halloween II (1981)

9 p.m. ET

A killer follows his injured target (Jamie Lee Curtis) to the hospital on Oct. 31 in Haddonfield, Ill.



Halloween (1978)

11 p.m. ET

A re-airing of the first Halloween movie.



Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

1 a.m. ET

Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) meets killer Mike’s niece (Danielle Harris).



Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

3 a.m. ET

An ancient Celtic ritual drives Dr. Loomis’ patient to sacrifice an entire family in Illinois.

Halloween Hangover Schedule: November 1, 2024



Thinner (1996)

10 a.m. ET



Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

12 p.m. ET

Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

2 p.m. ET

Friday the 13th (1980)

4 p.m. ET

Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

6 p.m. ET

Beetlejuice (1988)

8 p.m. ET

The Lost Boys (1987)

10 p.m. ET



Silver Bullet (1985)

12 a.m. ET

How many Halloween movies are there?

There are 13 movies in the Halloween movie franchise, which means AMC will air all but three: 2018’s Halloween, 2021’s Halloween Kills, and 2022’s Halloween Ends. Don’t want to wait until Halloween night? Here’s the Halloween movie timeline and where to watch all the Halloween movies online.