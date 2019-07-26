Halloween Sequels Confirmed to Bring Back Michael Myers Actor

Original Halloween star Nick Castle will reprise his role as Michael Myers in Blumhouse sequels Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends after briefly filling out the form of the Shape in 2018’s Halloween.

There a 40-years-older Myers was primarily played by franchise newcomer James Jude Courtney, who Castle confirmed will also be returning as the masked murderer.

You can’t kill the boogeyman. Just heard the news. I’m coming back. pic.twitter.com/DXFsritGQB — Nick Castle OG Shape (@ncastlez) July 25, 2019

“You can’t kill the boogeyman. Just heard the news. I’m coming back,” Castle tweeted Thursday. In a subsequent tweet, Castle wrote: “I’ll be returning but, you know Big Game James still got the torch!”

Courtney, who hails from a stunt background, previously told HalloweenMovies he “learned how to kill” from an ex-mafia hitman.

The actor added he was tapped by producer Malek Akkad and writer-director David Gordon Green because he captured the Shape’s movements first established by Castle in 1978’s John Carpenter-directed Halloween.

“Why [Akkad] and [Green] brought me in, is because it’s just the way I move. It’s a place that exists [and] my job was to find that place,” Courtney said.

“It’s a living, breathing place so when I go into that place everything is natural. I just do what that space dictates, which was created by Nick and John and Debra [Hill], and [which] has lived and breathed all these years.”

Courtney described his 61-year-old Myers as a “bad motherf—er,” one who’s “not going to lose his strength, his virility, his power and his focus,” even after spending four decades locked away in a sanitarium. “He’s taking the hits.”

Gordon again directs Kills and Ends, a continuation of last October’s hit that ended with Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her terrorized family, daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andy Matichak), trapping Myers in a house fire.

Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends are dated Oct. 16, 2020 and Oct. 15, 2021, respectively.