Hannah John-Kamen Reportedly Exits Red Sonja Live-Action Movie

The Red Sonja reboot movie from Millennium Films may have lost its leading lady. Ant-Man and the Wasp and Killjoys star Hannah John-Kamen was announced as the headliner of a new Red Sonja movie back in 2021, with Transparent creator Jill Soloway replacing Bryan Singer as writer and director. While John-Kamen claimed Red Sonja was still in the works around Thanksgiving time last year, a new report from The Illuminerdi states the actress is no longer attached to the project. The site goes on to report the production company is looking to find a new actress to portray Red Sonja.

The casting call is reportedly looking for an actress 5’8″ or taller, who is comfortable performing action sequences. Created by Roy Thomas and Barry Windsor-Smith, Red Sonja debuted in 1973’s Conan the Barbarian #23. She’s based on Robert E. Howard characters from his Conan stories. An added bit of mystery to this Red Sonja report is the Dynamite Comics Twitter account retweeting a post from The Illuminerdi hyping their report. However, Dynamite Comics did not retweet the actual post of Hannah John-Kamen leaving the Red Sonja movie.

“I can really have so much fun with Red Sonja,” Soloway revealed in a 2019 interview with Deadline. “I see her a little bit more like the first kind of bad girl superhero. Sort of like the Batman of The Dark Knight or Deadpool, you know? The world is changing so much right now for superheroes, that I just really look forward to not only going to the edge of what I’ve ever written and directed before, but to the edge of the genre as well.”

“I can’t wait. I’m super excited.” Soloway explained. “I get to write it as well, which is really a dream come true. I know it feels different when you compare it to Transparent, but for me, it feels just really very much like it’s coming from the same place.”

“I’ve always talked about myself as doing work that attempts to heal the divided feminine in our culture, the idea that women get kind of chopped up into wife or other woman or good girl, bad girl or Charlie’s Angels or all the women on Sex in the City, and that this idea of the divided feminine means that women get like a small slice to be.” Soloway continued. “…All my work is really about humans searching for some divine feminine, asking these questions about God and looking for meaning. So, for me to transfer that into the world of Red Sonja felt incredibly natural, because Red Sonja is a very different kind of superhero. She’s not really typical.”

