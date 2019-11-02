Harry Potter’s Childhood Home Can Now Be Rented Out

Harry Potter fans can now add another item to their to-do list when it comes to reliving the magic of JK Rowling’s’ stories in real life. Harry Potter‘s childhood home — the home he was born and lived in until his parents’ tragic murder — is now available for rent on Airbnb making vacation a bit more magical for fans of the Boy Who Lived looking to have the full Harry Potter experience.

According to The Sun, the 600-year-old house, known in real life as the De Vere House, is located in Lavenham, Suffolk, England and is recognizable to fans as the Potter Cottage appearing in Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part One. The house is believed to be one of the main inspirations behind Harry’s early childhood home in Rowling’s novels as well as the inspiration for Godric’s Hollow as one of Rowling’s friends stayed in the area while she was writing the books.

“JK Rowling was well acquainted with the village and we know her friend stayed here while she was in the process of writing the books, it was surely in her mind when she created Godric’s Hollow,” homeowner Tony Ranzetta explained. Ranzetta and his wife Jane have lived in the 14th century home for over 20 years.

For $142 dollars per night (with a minimum 2 night stay), visitors can stay in one of the two guest bedrooms in the home. Each room features their own private bathrooms, television, and Wi-Fi as well as access to a private guest sitting room with fireplace and a traditional courtyard. Guests can also enjoy a full English breakfast in the dining room of the main house.

In addition to the house’s claim to fame as being Potter Cottage from the Warner Bros. films, the home — which is frequently referred to by locals as The Harry Potter House — has additional connections to Rowling’s books. According to Ranzetta, one of the homes’ “ghosts” was the inspiration for Nearly Headless Nick.

“In fact, one of the property’s resident ghosts, Sir Francis De Vere is inspiration for the character of Nearly Headless Nick — Gryffindor’s house ghost who was the subject to a botched execution while he was alive – and John Cleese’s outfit in the film is remarkably similar to the portrait of Francis’ costume in his portrait.”

And if staying the night in Potter Cottage isn’t quite enough for fans, they could consider buying the whole De Vere property. The house is currently on the market for just over $1.2 million USD.

Would you want to stay in the Potter Cottage?