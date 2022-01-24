Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Fires Lead Actor James Snyder From Broadway Show

The star of Broadway’s edition of has officially been fired from his position in the cast. James Snyder, who has starred as Harry Potter in the Broadway take on the play, was the subject of an investigation after co-star Diane Davis complained about his conduct at work. The producers of the show hired a third-party to produce an independent investigation into the allegations, and that investigation has resulted in Snyder’s dismissal.

Davis, who play’s Harry’s wife Ginny, first brought the complaints about Snyder forward on November 19, 2021. Snyder was suspended while the investigation took place, but the release of its results brought his official dismissal. Additionally, Davis is taking a leave of absence from the show.

“Ms. Davis has made the personal decision to take a leave of absence,” the producers of Cursed Child said in a statement. “Out of respect for her privacy – and to maintain the integrity of the investigation – we will make no further comment regarding the matter.”

In the same statement, the producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child confirmed that their priority is to create a safe, creative space for everyone involved in the show.

“We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” the show’s producers added. “This includes strict prohibitions against harassment in any form, as well as channels through which any employee can report conduct that they believe is inappropriate. We will continue to do all we can to ensure the extremely talented team that brings this production to life feels safe, empowered, and fully supported.”

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child originated as a play written by Jack Thorne, based on a story he created alongside John Tiffany and franchise author J.K. Rowling. The play, which opened in London in 2016, continues the story of Harry, Ginny, Ron, and Hermoine, along with their children. The events of the play take place nearly two decades after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The Cursed Child made its debut on Broadway on 2018. In addition to the stage plays, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been printed as a book so fans of the franchise can continue the story even if they can’t get to the show.