Harry Potter Fans Are Loving Daniel Radcliffe's Reading of "The Boy Who Lived"

Harry Potter at Home is getting some familiar faces to read Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Celebrities will take turns reading the book one chapter at a time. It started today, with Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, reading the first chapter of the novel "The Boy Who Lived." Radcliffe played Harry Potter through eight Harry Potter movies that debuted over the course of a decade, growing up on-screen as the audience grew up with him. It should come as no surprise then that seeing Radcliffe as an adult reading the story that made him famous when he was a child and that has meant to much to so many fans has touched a lot of those fans.

The video of Radcliffe reading "The Boy Who Lived" is now online and his reading can also be enjoyed without video via with either the Spotify or Spotify Kids apps.

This may be as close as fans ever get to seeing Radcliffe back in the role of Harry Potter. In February he told Variety, "I don’t like say no to things, but it’s not something that I’m rushing to do. I feel like those films have moved on and they’re doing just fine without us. I’m happy to keep it that way. I like what my life is now. I’m not saying that I’ll never go back into any franchise, but I like the flexibility that I have with my career now. And I don’t want to get into a situation where I’m signed up for one series for years in advance."

