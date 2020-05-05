Harry Potter Fans Are Loving Daniel Radcliffe's Reading of "The Boy Who Lived"
Harry Potter at Home is getting some familiar faces to read Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Celebrities will take turns reading the book one chapter at a time. It started today, with Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, reading the first chapter of the novel "The Boy Who Lived." Radcliffe played Harry Potter through eight Harry Potter movies that debuted over the course of a decade, growing up on-screen as the audience grew up with him. It should come as no surprise then that seeing Radcliffe as an adult reading the story that made him famous when he was a child and that has meant to much to so many fans has touched a lot of those fans.
The video of Radcliffe reading "The Boy Who Lived" is now online and his reading can also be enjoyed without video via with either the Spotify or Spotify Kids apps. Fans are listening and reacting strongly to the reading. You can see some of those responses below.
This may be as close as fans ever get to seeing Radcliffe back in the role of Harry Potter. In February he told Variety, "I don’t like say no to things, but it’s not something that I’m rushing to do. I feel like those films have moved on and they’re doing just fine without us. I’m happy to keep it that way. I like what my life is now. I’m not saying that I’ll never go back into any franchise, but I like the flexibility that I have with my career now. And I don’t want to get into a situation where I’m signed up for one series for years in advance."
The Boy That Lived
daniel radcliffe: "he couldn't know that at this very moment, people meeting up in secret all over the country were holding up their glasses and saying in hushed voices: 'to harry potter, the boy who lived'"
me: pic.twitter.com/vOaXQ2e30t— ˢᵗᵉᶠ ⎊🏳️🌈 (@uncleofthunder) May 5, 2020
No You're Crying
Daniel Radcliffe is reading the first chapter of Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone for us all!!!
I'M CRYING! YOU'RE CRYING!
This made my quarantine 😭😭🥺❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/o1WSMvWFcl— fran Radson Driver (@Harmione4eever) May 5, 2020
Privet Drive
Daniel Radcliffe: Mr. and Mrs. Dursley, of number four, Privet Drive, were proud to say that they
were perfectly normal, thank you very much
Yo: pic.twitter.com/cLVZvQcyRb— Capa͛ Invisible ⚯͛ (@capa_invisible) May 5, 2020
Tears of Joy
don’t mind me, just crying tears of joy over Daniel Radcliffe himself narrating the first chapter of “The Philosopher’s Stone”#HarryPotterAtHome pic.twitter.com/wDLnWK2USl— Nariman△⃒⃘ (@slytherinus) May 5, 2020
Never Knew I Needed It
daniel radcliffe reading chapter 1 of harry potter and the philosopher’s stone is something i never knew i needed until now pic.twitter.com/glQiE76jSg— jessie (@grangerslight) May 5, 2020
It Me
me listening to daniel radcliffe read the first chapter of philosopher’s stone pic.twitter.com/Qh5mYsFZB1— revenge of the 5th (@staircasebaIlet) May 5, 2020
Not Even Noon
I’m crying at 11:30am because Daniel Radcliffe is reading the first chapter of Harry Potter on spotify 🥺 i-— christine (@sunjoysol) May 5, 2020
Endless Screaming
Daniel Radcliffe: I'm going to read the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone— 𝔥𝔞𝔩𝔢𝔶- 𝔬𝔫 𝔥𝔦𝔞𝔱𝔲𝔰 (@Stardustspell) May 5, 2020
Me: AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHhttps://t.co/bg4AYt75qw
My Heart
daniel radcliffe reading the first chapter of the philosopher's stone MY HEART— fiona ✩ (@aryashelbyy) May 5, 2020
A Needed Boost
Daniel Radcliffe reading Chapter 1 of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone is really keeping me going. ⚡️ https://t.co/QCcla37lGX— Garrett Cowan (@garrettcowan) May 5, 2020
