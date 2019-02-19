‘Harry Potter’ Sorting Hat Coasters Pick Your House With Heat

It looks like Hogwarts is expanding beyond the Sorting Hat method to organize new students into Houses. It has recently been discovered that Godric Gryffindor also had a pretty fantastic set of magical coasters that he – and the rest of Hogwarts founders – enchanted over a nice cup of tea.

That’s right, these official Harry Potter coasters have the power to sort students into Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, or Hufflepuff when a glass containing a hot beverage is placed on top. You can pre-order a set of four right here for only $15.99 with free shipping slated for May. Quantities are limited apparently, so reserve a set while you can.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you really want to splurge, you can pair the coasters with this 12-piece tea set that includes a teacup for Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin along with four saucers, a Hogwarts teapot with lid, and a Hogwarts sugar bowl with lid.

The set is made with new bone china, which uses calcium oxide instead of bone ash to make it whiter and more durable. The Harry Potter tea set can be ordered here for $149.99. Features include:

• Harry Potter Blue and Gold New Bone China Tea Set

• Officially-licensed Harry Potter merchandise

• A ThinkGeek exclusive

• 12-piece tea set

• With a teacup for each house – Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin

• Blue designs on white with gold decoration

• Edition Size: 1008

Capacity:

• Teapot – 33.8 fl. oz.

• Teacups – 6.8 fl. oz.

• Sugar Bowl – 1 1/4 cups

• Materials: New bone china with faux gilt edging

• (New bone china uses calcium oxide instead of bone ash, making it whiter, more durable, and vegetarian-friendly)

• Care Instructions: Not dishwasher safe. Not microwave safe.

• Imported

Dimensions:

• Teapot – 5″ tall x 6″ diameter body

• Saucers – 6″ diameter

• Teacups – 3″ tall x 3 1/2″ top diameter

• Sugar Bowl – 4″ tall x 4″ diameter body

• Includes 4 teacups (one in each house), 4 saucers, Hogwarts teapot with lid, Hogwarts sugar bowl with lid, and a certificate of authenticity

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.