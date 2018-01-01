Magical Video Of New Year’s Eve Fireworks Above Harry Potter’s Hogwarts Goes Viral

Video taken of fireworks above Universal Studios’ Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park has gone viral.

The New Year celebration was captured by NBC correspondent Gadi Schwartz.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reactions to Hogwarts’ colorful display were collected by Twitter Moments, with Twitter users calling the show “magical” and “epic.”

Universal opened coast-to-coast Harry Potter themed sections of its Florida and California Universal Studios theme parks in 2010, 2014 and 2016.

The centerpiece of the themetically accurate lands is the recreation of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where much of the action of the Harry Potter franchise takes place.

Among the most popular attractions offered by Universal Studios, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter includes faithful recreations of the Hogwarts Express, Diagon Alley and the wizarding village of Hosmeade.

Studio Warner Bros. revived the Harry Potter franchise with spinoff-slash-prequel series Fantastic Beasts, centered around Hogwarts figures like Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and a younger Dumbledore (Jude Law).

The series’ sophomore installment, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, opens November 16.