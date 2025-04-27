Henry Cavill Almost Landed a Major Harry Potter Role (And the Part Went to Another Future DC Star)

When Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire premiered in 2005, it was a major success. The fourth film grossed over $890 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of that year, and received many positive reviews. One of the most exciting aspects for fans was being introduced to a broader range of characters from the Wizarding World. Among them, Cedric Diggory stood out and quickly became a fan favorite. Although it wasn’t technically his first appearance – he had a brief background role as a Quidditch player in The Prisoner of Azkaban – it was only in this installment that audiences truly got to know the Hufflepuff student chosen to represent Hogwarts in the Triwizard Tournament, only to tragically end up dead. The actor? Robert Pattinson, unforgettable in the role.

Interestingly, while this role gave Pattinson greater visibility and paved the way for his future in another blockbuster franchise, it’s fascinating to consider how things might have turned out differently for another now-famous actor who also auditioned for the part. Henry Cavill, today a well-established name in Hollywood, was then just another rising actor chasing his breakthrough. Known now for playing Superman in the former DCEU and Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, the British actor had his sights set on joining the world of Harry Potter. However, his talent and screen presence weren’t enough.

Although no official reason was confirmed, it’s widely believed that Cavill’s age played a significant role in the casting decision. The character of Cedric Diggory needed to appear as young and convincingly high school-aged as possible. At the time, Cavill was about 21, while Pattinson was three years younger – possibly a better match for the visual profile of a Hogwarts student. In an interview with Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cavill reflected on the experience. He explained that he didn’t know he hadn’t been cast until the news became public.

“Yeah, I remember that, definitely auditioned for that one … and did not get it,” the actor recalled. “The audition may have gone well, it may have gone terribly. I’m sure someone out there has footage which hopefully is locked away and will never be seen. But yeah, I didn’t get it. It wasn’t right.” For his part, Pattinson has shared that he didn’t particularly relate to the character, but still recognized the important role the film played in shaping his early career. He’s credited Harry Potter as one of the main reasons he chose to continue acting professionally.

Pattinson’s performance remains a strong memory for fans, largely because he brought a mix of depth and charisma to Cedric. Would Cavill have had the same impact? Given his popularity with audiences today, it’s certainly possible. But what’s most intriguing about this casting history is that Harry Potter wasn’t the only major franchise where Pattinson edged out Cavill. In fact, Cavill was also considered for Twilight. Author Stephenie Meyer has openly stated that he was her top choice to play Edward Cullen after seeing him in The Count of Monte Cristo, where he played Albert Mondego. On the podcast, Cavill also mentioned that he didn’t know about this preference at the time.

“I didn’t know about them wanting to cast me and the internet wasn’t quite the tool that it is now and so I only found out afterwards. I was like, ‘Oh okay, that would have been cool’,” he said. Unlike the Harry Potter situation, Twilight producers never even contacted Cavill for an audition. Again, age seems to have been a factor – Cavill appeared too mature to convincingly play opposite Kristen Stewart, who was only 17 at the time.

It’s funny to think that Batman v Superman played out in real life, especially since Pattinson eventually took on the cape and cowl as the new Batman – ironically, not the one who actually faced Cavill on screen. He’s even joked about their rivalry, though he’s always emphasized that there are no hard feelings. If anything, the missed opportunities allowed both actors to forge distinct and successful paths. While Pattinson went on to shine in Harry Potter and Twilight, Cavill found his stride as the Man of Steel and as the sword-wielding Witcher.

This kind of situation underscores how even seemingly minor casting decisions can profoundly influence the direction of an actor’s career. One successful audition led Pattinson to two major franchises, while Cavill pursued a different but equally impactful journey. Had Cavill been cast as Cedric, it’s possible the outcome wouldn’t have been the same. He may not have suited the role as well, and Pattinson might never have become the face of Twilight. In the end, that single casting decision didn’t just shape the Harry Potter series – it set the stage for years of iconic roles and industry-defining performances on both sides.