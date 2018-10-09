New ‘Harry Potter’ Ugly Christmas Sweater Line Includes Replicas and LEDs

We’re barely into October but we’ve already seen dozens of “ugly” Christmas sweater options for the 2018 holiday season. However, if you’re a Harry Potter fan, this article is a one-stop shop.

At the moment, the officially licensed lineup includes knitted options for the Hogwarts houses Gryffindor, Slytherin, and Ravenclaw, but poor Hufflepuff has been left out once again. Hopefully that version will be added in the near future. There are also high-end replicas of the sweaters that Molly Weasley knitted with love for Ron and Harry.

Beyond that, there’s a Hogwarts Express sweater and a super unique Hogwarts Castle sweater that’s covered in LED candles that flicker – just like the floating versions!

You can shop the entire Harry Potter Christmas sweater lineup via Merchoid with prices ranging from $54.99 to $65.99 with free shipping in the US. If you live in the UK, you can the Hogwarts Castle sweater with LEDs and the Hogwarts Express sweater directly from the creators at Numskull via Geekstore for a bit less with free shipping. They also have a Hedwig option available. You can shop Geekstore’s entire Harry Potter collection here.

Keep in mind that many of these sweaters are currently in the pre-order phase with shipping slated for November. Quantities are also limited, so secure your favorite design in your size while you can.

Loads of additional ugly Christmas sweater options for fandoms like Star Wars, Marvel, DC, Disney, Rick and Morty, and more are available here. Again, if you live in the UK, you might want to check Geekstore first.

