Hasbro and Alpha Team Up For the ‘Transformers’ Bumblebee MA-1 Bomber Jacket

Hasbro and Alpha Industries have joined forces to develop a special edition Transformers Bumblebee-themed version of the iconic MA-1 Flight Jacket. As you can see, it’s a bold look.

Features include a Bumblebee yellow shell complete with racing stripes down the back, flight tag zipper pulls (one of which is a nod to the upcoming Bumblebee movie), and a reversible design that includes imagery inspired by the original animated Transformers movie. The full list of specs include the following:

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Alpha logo on zig-zag zipper extension

• MA-1 utility pocket on sleeve

• Signature red “Remove Before Flight” flag

• Transformers “Bumblebee” flag

• Bumblebee logo printed on chest

• “Transformers” printed on back

• Transformers comic book artwork on reverse side

• Sleeve shirring

• Two exterior flap pockets

• Two interior welt pockets

• Knit rib collar, cuffs and waistband

• Ottoman knit cuffs

Not surprisingly, the Hasbro x Alpha Transformers MA-1 Flight Jacket doesn’t come cheap. You can order it here for $250 in sizes XS to XL. Then again, you could save yourself $100 buy going with the standard jacket in one of nine different colors. Alpha also has two additional Bumblebee MA-1 jacket designs in the works.

In December, Paramount released the first official synopsis for the Bumblebee prequel film:

“On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.”

Bumblebee is directed by Travis Knight, who is best known for Laika animated features Kubo and the Two Strings and Coraline. In addition to Steinfeld, the film also stars John Cena, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Schneider, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Jason Drucker, Kenneth Choi, Ricardo Hoyos, Abby Quinn and Grace Dzienny.

Bumblebee is just the first film in Paramount’s plans to expand the Transformers movie franchise. The studio convened a writers’ room to brainstorm ideas for the Transformers cinematic universe and there are rumors that a film called Transformers One, which would reveal the origins of the Autobots and Decepticons, is in development, as well as plans for a crossover with GI Joe and other Hasbro properties.

The film is the sixth in the Transformers live-action series following 2017’s Transformers: The Last Knight, the final film to be directed Michael Bay, who has directed every film in the series so far. The future of the core film series is currently unclear as Paramount removed Transformers 6 from its release schedule and has officially put the film on hold.

Bumblebee opens in theaters on December 21st.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.