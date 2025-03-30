Hayley Atwell Reveals Tense Moment From Filming Doctor Strange 2 Cameo

Hayley Atwell was not entirely satisfied with her cameo as Captain Carter in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The actress joined the MCU early as Peggy Carter in Captain America: The First Avenger, and she returned as an alternate version of the character in 2022. The cameo was well-received by fans at the time, but in a recent interview on the podcast Reign with Josh Smith, Atwell admitted that she didn’t like the way Carter was written for this story. She felt that her character was defeated too easily, and that she should have gotten more screentime if she was going to be used at all.

Atwell sees Multiverse of Madness as a case where she was “able to stand up for myself with grace,” she explained. “I was doing a cameo in Doctor Strange, as Captain Carter, and it’s like, blink and you’ll miss me. And I really sort of took umbrage with the fact that she has that brilliant line: ‘I could do this all day.’ Then she’s frisbee’d to death with her own shield, and I’m like, she’s so undermined. And it just got pulled out from her. It’s kind of a funny moment.”

After more than a decade with Peggy, Atwell didn’t like seeing her character’s death played off as a joke, even in an alternate reality. However, she said that she didn’t want to “step on anyone’s toes,” so she approached her feedback on the scene carefully. Still, her suggestions were met with some push-back and even rudeness.

“I remember going up to, to a very lovely person who was in a very high position there, and I won’t name and shame, but I was like, ‘Oh, do you think maybe we could… Can I offer you a possibility that I actually come in from that side and suggest if I did that line there,’ and I just came up with an offering technically, which I love doing, because a lot of directors will go, ‘Oh, great, try something,’” she explained. “In this particular instance, he went, ‘Oh, sure, Hayley, I’ll just tell our Oscar-winning editor that you have some choices you’d like to make. And, yeah, don’t you worry about that. I’ll make sure he gets a memo.’”

Atwell said that whoever she spoke to eventually diffused the confrontation, joking: “‘Oh, I’m just kidding. I’m just bullying you. Don’t worry.’” Atwell had the perfect response. “I went, ‘You can’t bully me. I’ve got a jetpack on.’”

Ultimately, Atwell didn’t say how much her feedback impacted the finished product, but it’s clear Captain Carter still didn’t have much screentime in the movie’s final cut. Still, Carter could be vindicated in a future movie, where she is more central to the story at hand. Atwell has already been back to the MCU since then in What If…? so it’s clear the franchise isn’t finished with her.