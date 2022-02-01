HBO Max Announces More Than a Month Campaign Honoring Black History Month

HBO Max announces the More Than A Month campaign which aims to amplify Black voices and stories for Black History Month and beyond. The platform put out a release today showcasing their offerings. In addition to all of the streaming content, HBO will also be hosting Twitter watch parties with talent and sampling some select titles as a part of a Free Episodes slate on the app. Black Voices will be giving fans a look at A Choice of Weapons: Gordon Parks. This documentary film will just be the tip of the iceberg as episode one of Insecure, King in the Wilderness, Love Life, and Being Serena will all get a day in the sun.

South Side, the critically acclaimed comedy series will also get an episode playing free on the app. Fans who have enjoyed Lovecraft Country, A Black Lady Sketch Show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion and Michael Che’s stand-up will all have something to watch. However, the classics will also be well represented with 42, Bessie, Malcom X, and more. February 3 will bring the HBO Max debuts of the 2021 finalists of HBO’s Short Films Competition. The company is bringing these films to audiences in partnership with the American Black Film Festival. Titles include Cracked, Mass Ave, Pure, The Snakes, and When the Sun Sets on Black Voices.

ANIMATION

Aqua Teen Hunger Force

Black Dynamite

The Boondocks, (S1-S4)

Gen:Lock

The Jellies

Lazor Wulf (S1)

Loiter Squad

Mostly 4 Millennials

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Static Shock

Todd McFarlane’s Spawn (HBO)

Tropical Cop Tales

Vixen

Young Justice

FAMILY SERIES

A Different World

Craig of the Creek

Eve

Family Matters

Fresh Prince

Hanging with Mr. Cooper

In the House

Jamie Foxx Show

Key & Peele

Martin

Parent Hood

Young Justice

COMEDY SPECIALS

Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’ (HBO)

Cedric the Entertainer: Taking You Higher (HBO)

Chris Rock: Bigger & Blacker (HBO)

Chris Rock: Kill the Messenger (HBO)

Chris Rock: Never Scared (HBO)

D.L. Hughley: Going Home (HBO)

D.L. Hughley: Unapologetic (HBO)

Dave Chappelle: Killin’ Them Softly (HBO)

Jerrod Carmichael: 8 (HBO)

Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store (HBO)

Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw (HBO)

Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is

Martin Lawrence: You So Crazy (HBO)

Orlando Leyba: Adorable (HBO)

Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman

Tracy Morgan: Black and Blue (HBO)

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (HBO)

DOCUMENTARIES

A Choice of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks (HBO)

American Revolution 2

Baltimore Rising (HBO)

Beah: A Black Woman Speaks (HBO)

Being Serena (HBO)

Black Art: In The Absence of Light (HBO)

Black Moderates and Black Militants

Black Panthers

By the People: The Election of Barack Obama (HBO)

Cicero March

Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street

Eyes on the Prize: Hallow Ground

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches (premieres 2/23) (HBO)

Freedom on My Mind

Growing Up Milwaukee

Home Videos (HBO)

Jimi Plays Monterey

John Lewis: Good Trouble, 2020

Kareem: Minority of One (HBO)

King in the Wilderness (HBO)

Law and Order vs. Dissent

Muhammad Ali’s Greatest Fight (HBO)

Mavis! (HBO)

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union (HBO)

Oscar Micheaux: The Superhero of Black Filmmaking

Paul Robeson: Tribute to an Artist

People’s Right to Know: Police vs. Reporters

Presenting Princess Shaw

Police Power and the Freedom of Assembly: The Gregory March

Right to Dissent: A Press Conference

Rock and a Hard Place (HBO)

Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland (HBO)

Sermon On The Mount (HBO)

Shake!: Otis at Monterey

Social Confrontation: The Battle of Michigan Avenue

Stockton on my Mind (HBO)

Tiger (HBO)

The Apollo (HBO)

The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House

The Infamous Future

The Loving Story (HBO)

The Murder of Fred Hampton

Tina (HBO)

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality (HBO)

Under the Grapefruit Tree: The CC Sabathia Story (HBO)

United Skates (HBO)

Venus and Serena (HBO)

What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali (HBO)

We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (HBO)

We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World

Women of Troy (HBO)

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO)

SERIES

2 Dope Queens (HBO)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

A Different World

About Last Night (S1)

The Boondocks

David Makes Man

Equal

Eve

Family Matters

The Chris Rock Show (HBO)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The Shop: Uninterrupted, (HBO)

Gen:Lock

Generation

Hangin with Mr. Cooper

Insecure (HBO)

Key & Peele

The Last O.G.

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Luther

Martin

PAUSE. with Sam Jay (HBO)

Random Acts Of Flyness (HBO)

Roots Collection

Shaq Life (season 3 premieres 2/5)

South Side

That Damn Michael Che

The Girl Before

The Wayans Bros.

Watchmen (HBO)

We Stay Looking: An Insecure Podcast (HBO)

We’re Here (HBO)

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas (HBO)

MOVIES