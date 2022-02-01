HBO Max Announces More Than a Month Campaign Honoring Black History Month

HBO Max announces the More Than A Month campaign which aims to amplify Black voices and stories for Black History Month and beyond. The platform put out a release today showcasing their offerings. In addition to all of the streaming content, HBO will also be hosting Twitter watch parties with talent and sampling some select titles as a part of a Free Episodes slate on the app. Black Voices will be giving fans a look at A Choice of Weapons: Gordon Parks. This documentary film will just be the tip of the iceberg as episode one of Insecure, King in the Wilderness, Love Life, and Being Serena will all get a day in the sun.
South Side, the critically acclaimed comedy series will also get an episode playing free on the app. Fans who have enjoyed Lovecraft Country, A Black Lady Sketch Show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion and Michael Che’s stand-up will all have something to watch. However, the classics will also be well represented with 42, Bessie, Malcom X, and more. February 3 will bring the HBO Max debuts of the 2021 finalists of HBO’s Short Films Competition. The company is bringing these films to audiences in partnership with the American Black Film Festival. Titles include Cracked, Mass Ave, Pure, The Snakes, and When the Sun Sets on Black Voices.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Will you be watching any of these movies or shows this month? Let us know down in the comments!
ANIMATION
- Aqua Teen Hunger Force
- Black Dynamite
- The Boondocks, (S1-S4)
- Gen:Lock
- The Jellies
- Lazor Wulf (S1)
- Loiter Squad
- Mostly 4 Millennials
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Static Shock
- Todd McFarlane’s Spawn (HBO)
- Tropical Cop Tales
- Vixen
- Young Justice
FAMILY SERIES
- A Different World
- Craig of the Creek
- Eve
- Family Matters
- Fresh Prince
- Hanging with Mr. Cooper
- In the House
- Jamie Foxx Show
- Key & Peele
- Martin
- Parent Hood
- Young Justice
COMEDY SPECIALS
- Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’ (HBO)
- Cedric the Entertainer: Taking You Higher (HBO)
- Chris Rock: Bigger & Blacker (HBO)
- Chris Rock: Kill the Messenger (HBO)
- Chris Rock: Never Scared (HBO)
- D.L. Hughley: Going Home (HBO)
- D.L. Hughley: Unapologetic (HBO)
- Dave Chappelle: Killin’ Them Softly (HBO)
- Jerrod Carmichael: 8 (HBO)
- Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store (HBO)
- Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw (HBO)
- Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is
- Martin Lawrence: You So Crazy (HBO)
- Orlando Leyba: Adorable (HBO)
- Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman
- Tracy Morgan: Black and Blue (HBO)
- Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (HBO)
DOCUMENTARIES
- A Choice of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks (HBO)
- American Revolution 2
- Baltimore Rising (HBO)
- Beah: A Black Woman Speaks (HBO)
- Being Serena (HBO)
- Black Art: In The Absence of Light (HBO)
- Black Moderates and Black Militants
- Black Panthers
- By the People: The Election of Barack Obama (HBO)
- Cicero March
- Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street
- Eyes on the Prize: Hallow Ground
- Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches (premieres 2/23) (HBO)
- Freedom on My Mind
- Growing Up Milwaukee
- Home Videos (HBO)
- Jimi Plays Monterey
- John Lewis: Good Trouble, 2020
- Kareem: Minority of One (HBO)
- King in the Wilderness (HBO)
- Law and Order vs. Dissent
- Muhammad Ali’s Greatest Fight (HBO)
- Mavis! (HBO)
- Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union (HBO)
- Oscar Micheaux: The Superhero of Black Filmmaking
- Paul Robeson: Tribute to an Artist
- People’s Right to Know: Police vs. Reporters
- Presenting Princess Shaw
- Police Power and the Freedom of Assembly: The Gregory March
- Right to Dissent: A Press Conference
- Rock and a Hard Place (HBO)
- Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland (HBO)
- Sermon On The Mount (HBO)
- Shake!: Otis at Monterey
- Social Confrontation: The Battle of Michigan Avenue
- Stockton on my Mind (HBO)
- Tiger (HBO)
- The Apollo (HBO)
- The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House
- The Infamous Future
- The Loving Story (HBO)
- The Murder of Fred Hampton
- Tina (HBO)
- True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality (HBO)
- Under the Grapefruit Tree: The CC Sabathia Story (HBO)
- United Skates (HBO)
- Venus and Serena (HBO)
- What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali (HBO)
- We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (HBO)
- We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World
- Women of Troy (HBO)
- Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO)
SERIES
- 2 Dope Queens (HBO)
- A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
- A Different World
- About Last Night (S1)
- The Boondocks
- David Makes Man
- Equal
- Eve
- Family Matters
- The Chris Rock Show (HBO)
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
- The Shop: Uninterrupted, (HBO)
- Gen:Lock
- Generation
- Hangin with Mr. Cooper
- Insecure (HBO)
- Key & Peele
- The Last O.G.
- Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- Luther
- Martin
- PAUSE. with Sam Jay (HBO)
- Random Acts Of Flyness (HBO)
- Roots Collection
- Shaq Life (season 3 premieres 2/5)
- South Side
- That Damn Michael Che
- The Girl Before
- The Wayans Bros.
- Watchmen (HBO)
- We Stay Looking: An Insecure Podcast (HBO)
- We’re Here (HBO)
- Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas (HBO)
MOVIES
- 2 Guns, 2013 (HBO)
- 12 Years a Slave, 2013 (HBO)
- A Rodeo Film, 2019 (HBO)
- Alex Cross, 2012
- Amistad, 1997
- Bessie, 2015 (HBO)
- Between The World And Me, 2020 (HBO)
- Beverly Hills Cop 3-Film Collection, 1984, 1987, 1994 (HBO)
- Black Boy Joy, 2019 (HBO)
- Blood Diamond, 2006
- Brown Sugar, 2002 (HBO)
- Charm City Kings, 2020
- Cleopatra Jones, 1973
- Cleopatra Jones and the Casino of Gold, 1975
- Collateral, 2004 (HBO)
- Confirmation, 2016 (HBO)
- Cracked, 2021 (premieres 2/3) (HBO)
- Dolapo Is Fine, 2020 (HBO)
- Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)
- Drop Zone, 1994 (HBO)
- Fatale, 2020 (HBO)
- Good Deeds, 2012
- Harlem Nights, 1989 (HBO)
- House Party 4-Film Collection, 1990, 1991, 1994, 2001
- I, Robot, 2004 (HBO)
- Illusions, 1982
- Independence Day, 1996 (HBO)
- In the Heat of the Night, 1967 (HBO)
- Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)
- Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, 1999 (HBO)
- Jackie Brown, 1997 (HBO)
- Jason’s Lyric, 1994 (HBO)
- Joyful Noise, 2012 (HBO)
- Just Mercy, 2019
- Kin, 2018 (HBO)
- KIMI, (premieres 2/10)
- Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)
- Love & Basketball, 2000
- Malcolm X, 1992
- Mass Ave, 2021 (premieres 2/3) (HBO)
- Menace II Society, 1993
- Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)
- Monster’s Ball, 2001 (HBO)
- Night Catches Us, 2010 (HBO)
- Notes From the Field, 2018 (HBO)
- Pariah, 2011 (HBO)
- Prue, 2021 (premieres 2/3) (HBO)
- Ricochet, 1991 (HBO)
- Rush Hour 3-Film Collection, 1998, 2001, 2007
- Shadows, 1959
- Shaft 3-Film Collection, 1971, 1972, 1973
- Snakes on a Plane, 2006
- Sometimes in April, 2005 (HBO)
- Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021 (HBO)
- Steel, 1997
- Suicide Squad, 2016
- Super Fly, 1972
- Tenet, 2020 (HBO)
- The Bodyguard, 1992
- The Book of Eli, 2010
- The Cypher, 2020 (HBO)
- The High Note, 2020 (HBO)
- The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, 2017 (HBO)
- The Legend of Bagger Vance, 2000
- The Little Things, 2021 (HBO)
- The Mighty Quinn, 1989
- The Snakes, 2021 (premieres 2/3) (HBO)
- The Suicide Squad, 2021 (HBO)
- The Tuskegee Airmen, 1995 (HBO)
- The World, the Flesh and the Devil, 1959
- Training Day, 2001
- Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls, 2007 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Diary Of A Mad Black Woman, 2005 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Family Reunion, 2006 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself, 2009 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail, 2009 (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too, 2010 (HBO)
- Undisputed, 2002 (HBO)
- Uprooted – The Journey of Jazz Dance, 2020
- Waiting to Exhale (HBO)
- When the Sun Sets, 2019 (premieres 2/3) (HBO)