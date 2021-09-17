HBO Max Offering Deep Discount On Subscription, Here’s How To Get It

HBO Max is offering a deep discount on subscriptions and we have new details on how to get it. For those watching HBO through Amazon Prime Video Channels, September 15th is the last day for that option. But WarnerMedia is softening the blow for those HBO subscribers. You can go to HBOMax.com right now and receive a 50% discount on the ad-free monthly plan. That turns out to be about &7.49 per month for up to six months. But, if you want that deal, you’re going to have to hurry because the promotion concludes on September 26th. If you use HBO Max’s other distribution partners like Apple, Microsoft, Google, Roku, Vizio, LG, or Sony, then you can still access the deal there too. (Go to the partner portal in the app for longer instructions.) So, it’s a no-brainer if you were watching all your favorites through Amazon Prime Video Channels.

As an added bonus, if you get that discounted ad-free plan, you get all those day-and-date premieres on HBO Max. That means titles like James Wan’s Malignant can be on the list for this weekend. Clint Eastwood’s latest film, Cry Macho also dropped today on the service. Looking ahead to next month, both Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and the highly-anticipated Sopranos movie, The Many Saints of Newark. Fall films don’t stop there as Will Smith’s King Richard also volleys onto the service in November. Ending the year with one of the most anticipated releases, The Matrix Resurrections graces HBO Max in December.

There’s also an ad-supported tier to the service as well. Tony Conclaves, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer for WarnerMedia spoke about that previously. “HBO Max with Ads will bring our beloved entertainment brands and franchises to even more consumers at this new, lower price point-while, for the first time, elegantly connecting brands to the premium, iconic IP that defines this service.”

“HBO Max with Ads provides a superior marketing environment, featuring the lightest ad load in the streaming industry, driving engagement with consumers and efficacy for our partners,” added JP Colaco, Head of Advertising Sales for WarnerMedia. “Couple that with beloved premium content spanning all genres and audience segments, and we are delivering the best ad offering available in market today.”

