HBO Max Is About To Lose a Modern Horror Masterpiece Ahead of Sequel

HBO Max is one of the best streaming services for horror, but its content catalog is about to suffer a major loss. The streamer has spent the past several weeks delivering hit after hit with new arrivals like The Goonies, This Is Spinal Tap, and Ne Zha, but the final days of December are about to see several titles exit the platform. Among HBO Max’s upcoming departures is a modern horror masterpiece, and subscribers only have a few more days to stream it.

HBO Max subscribers’ final day to stream It Follows is December 31st. The movie was written and directed by David Robert Mitchell and centers around a sexually transmitted supernatural curse. When Jaime “Jay” Height sleeps with her new boyfriend and becomes relentlessly pursued by a slow, shapeshifting supernatural entity, she must try to escape and put an end to the evil.

It Follows Is One of the Best Modern Horror Films, and It’s Finally Getting a Sequel

It Follows earned a “Certified Fresh” distinction on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressively high 95% critic score and, more than a decade on, is still regarded as a modern horror masterpiece, and it’s easy to see why. Mitchell managed to add a unique and modern take to a tried-and-true horror trope of deathly curses, crafting a film where every shot feels deliberate, the threat feels ever-present and inescapable, and slow-burn suspense is prioritized over jump scares. More than just the haunting cinematography and original premise, It Follows is also well-remembered for Richard Vreeland’s original score, which evokes ‘80s horror and drew comparisons to John Carpenter’s original music.

It Follows is packed with details and symbolism that reward rewatching and is truly one of the best horror titles to come out of the 21st century, making its departure from HBO Max especially upsetting, even more so when you consider it’s leaving the platform ahead of its long-awaited sequel. Neon announced in October 2024 that a follow-up titled They Follow is officially in the works. The movie will bring back Mitchell to write and direct, with original It Follows star Maika Monroe set to reprise her role as Jay Height. Monroe recently told Decider that they are hoping to start filming “next year” and “this script is so good… I think fans will be really happy. I think it’s exceptional.” They Follow doesn’t yet have a release date.

Where to Stream It Follows After It Leaves HBO Max?

Horror fans will want to stream It Follows while they still can. The psychological horror movie doesn’t currently stream outside of HBO Max, meaning it may be getting chased off of streaming altogether – at least for the time being. Since streaming catalogs are constantly shifting and updating with new titles, it’s possible the movie will pop up on a rival service in the new year. If that doesn’t happen, the film is available to rent or purchase online.

