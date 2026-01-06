HBO Max Is About to Lose Another Cartoon Network Title

The Cartoon Network library on HBO Max is getting even smaller. Once a bustling hub for animation fans, the streamer’s lineup of Cartoon Network titles has shrunk considerably in recent years as Warner Bros. Discovery has shifted focus to adult and family programming, and another title is about to join that unfortunate list in just a matter of days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

HBO Max subscribers only have a week left to stream Craig Before the Creek. The Cartoon Network movie that premiered in 2023 as a prequel to the Cartoon Network series Craig of the Creek is scheduled to leave HBO Max on January 13th. The film brings back Philip Solomon as the voice of Craig, the new kid in town who sets off on an epic journey into the Creek to find the Wishmaker, a paper fortune teller that can grant any kid’s wish. Along the way, he forges new friendships and tries to avoid a fearsome band of pirates.

Craig Before the Creek Is a Satisfying Prequel

Play video

If you liked Craig of the Creek, you’re going to love Craig Before the Creek. The movie serves as a faithful lead-in to the main series and a heartwarming origin story that successfully captures the original show’s spirit. Brought to life through the same gorgeous animation and rich color palettes fans came to love in the show, Craig Before the Creek adds more layers to the familiar Creek world as it unravels the origin of the mythical treasure and the pirates with a fun story that captures the essence of childhood. Although there are some pacing issues and continuity errors, the adventure-filled movie is a great send-off for the series and enjoyable for long-time fans and newcomers alike.

Craig Before the Creek didn’t generate enough reviews to earn critic or audience ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, but the movie was well-received by most. Dillon Gonzalez wrote for Geek Vibes Nation that the movie “is a very entertaining adventure” that “hits the emotional sweet spot” and serves as “a really fun introduction to this series that will appeal to established fans and newcomers alike.” CBR’s Jon Mendelsohn described the film as a “light and easy to digest” movie that will “delight those who miss the series.”

Where to Stream Craig Before the Creek After It Leaves HBO Max?

Craig Before the Creek is sailing off of HBO Max, but it isn’t leaving streaming altogether. Following the film’s January 13th departure from HBO Max, the movie will still be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+. Craig Before the Creek is also available to rent or purchase online.

The movie is the latest Cartoon Network title to get the ax from HBO Max’s library and follows the departure of Cartoon Network classics from the early 2000s over the summer. HBO Max’s remaining Cartoon Network catalog currently doesn’t include any titles older than 2017. Unfortunately, Craig of the Creek hasn’t been entirely spared. The series ran for a total of six seasons from 2017 until 2025, but only Seasons 4-6 are available to stream on HBO Max after the first three seasons were ousted from the streamer in late 2024.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!