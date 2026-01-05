Netflix Is Finally Streaming Cartoon Network’s Biggest Breakout Show

Cartoon Network‘s biggest breakout show has come to Netflix with a bunch of episodes that you can stream right now. Cartoon Network’s shows have been in a flux for the last few years as its licenses have been shifting around various streaming services. Not only have many of their shows been removed from HBO Max, many of those shows have not bounced to another streaming service in that wake. But there’s been one series that has avoided all of this trouble because of just how big of a hit it’s been for both its television and streaming broadcasts.

Teen Titans GO! has been the biggest hit for Cartoon Network ever since it made its debut with the channel 13 years ago, and now it’s likely going to be just as big of a hit for Netflix as it’s now streaming with the service as of today. You can now check out the first five seasons of the massive popular animated series with over 130 episodes available for fans to either check out again or for the very first time.

Teen Titans GO! Is Massive for Cartoon Network

Although it’s not original for Cartoon Network, it remains the longest running animated series still airing new episodes on the channel to this day. Teen Titans GO! originally had a rather controversial debut with fans when it premiered, however. Though it brought back the original voice cast behind the more action-driven focused version of the show that had aired before, fans had been hoping to see that version of the series instead. In fact, that divisive reaction continued through multiple years of the series from its initial run because of that first backlash.

Teen Titans GO! has remained a massive hit for Cartoon Network despite that backlash from fans of that classic series, and has been one of the pillars of the channel over the years. It’s been largely dominating the schedule (and often pokes fun at this in its own episodes), but it’s because it’s just watched so much. There are hundreds of episodes of the series at this point, and with a ton of episodes that have all kinds of unique crossovers and more that fans have gotten to enjoy.

What’s Next for Teen Titans GO?

Teen Titans GO! has even hit the big screen with the debut of its own feature film, and those behind the scenes at Warner Bros. have teased that a new movie is in the works alongside more episodes of the show. The franchise is only going to get bigger from this point on, and it’s likely going to go anywhere in the future. Though it’s likely going to change around some members of the voice cast who have been around since the very beginning.

Greg Cipes, who voices Beast Boy, revealed that he’s been fired from the role, but it has yet to be revealed what that means for the rest of the series. But with these new episodes now streaming with Netflix, fans can check out the original voice cast in all its glory and see why it’s been such a runaway success for Cartoon Network over the years. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!