HBO Max Is Losing More Movies in November

To say that HBO Max has been in the middle of a challenging period would be an understatement. The new leadership at Warner Bros. Discovery has drastically changed the streaming plans designed by the previous regime, axing entire movies that have already been filmed and removing existing original content from HBO Max in effort to save on taxes. The removals have been tough on subscribers, and unfortunately even more titles are preparing to exit the streamer in November.

This time, at least, the exits are going to be of the normal variety. Streamers lose titles every month as streaming contracts expire and shift to other sites. That's what's happening in November. Quite a few movies are leaving HBO Max's streaming lineup.

Titles set to exit HBO Max include Dunkirk, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Godzilla vs. Kong, Days of Thunder, Poltergeist, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, and multiple Hobbit films.

Here's the full list of titles leaving HBO Max next month:

November 2

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014

November 8

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma (S5) (Dubbed)

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma (S5) (Subtitled)

November 11

Dunkirk, 2017

November 13

Hard Knocks: In Season: The Indianapolis Colts (HBO)

November 16

Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021 (HBO)

November 25

Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops, 2019 (HBO)

Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)

November 27

Anna Karenina, 2012 (HBO)

November 30

42, 2013

2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

21 & Over, 2013 (HBO)

All the Pretty Horses, 2000

Arsenal, 2017 (HBO)

The Aviator, 2004

The Bank Job, 2008

Being There, 1979

Black Dynamite, 2009

Breakdown, 1997 (HBO)

Bushwhacked, 1995 (HBO)

Butterfield 8, 1960

Chain Lightning, 1950

Child 44, 2015 (HBO)

Days Of Thunder, 1990 (HBO)

Doctor Dolittle, 1967 (HBO)

Domino, 2005 (HBO)

Dr. Dolittle 3, 2006 (HBO)

Dying Young, 1991 (HBO)

Exorcist II: The Heretic, 1977

Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)

Fatal Attraction, 1987 (HBO)

Freddy vs. Jason, 2003

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991

Friday the 13th, 1980

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Gaslight, 1944

Girl Most Likely, 2012 (HBO)

Godzilla, 1998

Gypsy, 1963

Hart's War, 2002 (HBO)

Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (aka The Wedding Unplanner), 2020 (HBO)

He's Just Not That Into You, 2009

How to Survive a Plague, 2012

It's Always Fair Weather, 1955

Ivanhoe, 1952

Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013 (HBO)

Jackie Brown, 1997 (HBO)

La Leyenda Negra, 2020 (HBO)

Life Partners, 2014 (HBO)

Masters Of The Universe, 1987 (HBO)

Midnight Family, 2019 (HBO)

My Days Of Mercy, 2017 (HBO)

News Of The World, 2020

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, 1985

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, 1987

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010

Objective, Burma!, 1945

Out of the Past, 1947

Percy Jackson Sea Of Monsters, 2013 (HBO)

Perfect Stranger, 2007 (HBO)

Poltergeist, 1982

Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)

R.I.P.D., 2013 (HBO)

Racer And The Jailbird, 2017 (HBO)

Remember Me, 2010 (HBO)

Return To House On Haunted Hill, 2007 (HBO)

Runner Runner, 2013 (HBO)

Selena, 1997

The Singing Nun, 1966

Snitch, 2013 (HBO)

A Star is Born, 1954

Sunrise at Campobello, 1960

Surrogates, 2009 (HBO)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005

The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)

The Day After Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)

The Happening, 2008 (HBO)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012 (HBO)

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013 (HBO)

The Legend Of Hercules, 2014 (HBO)

The Night House, 2020 (HBO)

The Truman Show, 1998

Tristan & Isolde, 2006 (HBO)

"The Two Jakes", 1990 (HBO)

Unfinished Song, 2012 (HBO)

Unforgiven, 1992

W., 2008 (HBO)

Waiting To Exhale, 1995 (HBO)

Wes Craven's New Nightmare, 1994

What Bitch? 2020

Wicker Park, 2004 (HBO)

XXX, 2002

XXX: State of the Union, 2005

Young Guns, 1988

Young Guns II, 1990

Are you disappointed to see these titles leaving HBO Max next month? Let us know in the comments!