Brendan Fraser Speaks Out on "Tragic" Batgirl Cancelation

Brendan Fraser is currently making waves with his performance in The Whale and he'll soon be returning for the fourth season of Doom Patrol. However, there's one new Fraser project that fans won't get to see, and that's Batgirl. In August, DC fans were met with the shocking news that Warner Bros. Discovery decided to scrap the Batgirl film despite the fact that it had already wrapped filming. The cancellation caused reactions from many people involved with the movie ranging from its stars to the directors, Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, who addressed the news in a video. In a recent interview with Variety, Fraser opened up about the cancellation.

"It's tragic," Fraser explained. "It doesn't engender trust among filmmakers and the studio. Leslie Grace was fantastic. She's a dynamo, just a spot-on performer. Everything that we shot was real and exciting and just the antithesis of doing a straightforward digital all-greenscreen thing. They ran firetrucks around downtown Glasgow at 3 in the morning and they had flamethrowers. It was a big-budget movie, but one that was just stripped down to the essentials." The actor added, "Everything that Adil and Bilall shot felt real and exciting."

Last month, Fraser had a chat with Popverse and praised Grace's performance in Batgirl. "Leslie Grace is her namesake. She's dynamic," Fraser shared. "She gave a great performance. She's a stone-cold professional. You're going to see more from her. And I'm looking forward to it." Before the cancellation, Grace also shared kind words for Fraser and teased their dynamic in the movie.

How Did Leslie Grace React To the Batgirl Cancelation?

You can read Grace's statement from when the cancellation was announced here: "Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work, and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland," Grace wrote. "I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, 'my own damn hero!' Batgirl for life!"

