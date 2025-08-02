HBO Max Now Streaming One of the Best Horror Movies of 2025

HBO Max is now streaming one of the biggest and best horror movies of 2025, and it is the only place where horror movie fans can stream the movie. This could change in the future, but right now HBO Max has locked down the horror movie exclusively. How long it will be on HBO Max though, we do not know. Per usual, HBO does not disclose this information. Whatever the case, the supernatural horror movie just theaters back on May 16, 2025, so the turnaround between then and hitting streaming services has been a quick one.

Those without an HBO Max subscription interested in watching the new horror movie, but who do not want to fork over $5.99 to rent a single movie, can get in at the standard tier for $9.99. This tier comes with ads though. To watch the new horror movie without ads, those interested will need to fork over $16.99.

As for the horror movie in question it is Final Destination Bloodlines from directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein. For those that don’t know, this is the sixth installment in the broader Final Destination series, starring the likes of Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Tony Todd, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Brec Bassinger, Anna Lore, and Owen Patrick Joyner.

Upon release, the supernatural horror movie garnered a 93 on Rotten Tomatoes, making it not just one of the highest-rated horror movies of the year, but one of the highest-rated movies of 2025 across all genres. Not only did it impress critics though, but general consumers. To this end, it has an 87 audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, it did $285.3 million at the box office on a budget of $50 million.

Final Destination is, of course, a popular series, but Bloodlines is notably both the biggest box office to date for the series and the highest-rated movie from it as well.

Those that decide to use HBO Max to stream this 2025 horror movie should expect a runtime of roughly 110 minutes. Meanwhile, like most horror movies, it boasts an R rating, for strong and grisly violent content and language that, by and large, is present throughout the entire runtime.

