Every Movie Leaving HBO Max in May 2022

✖

HBO Max delivered good news to subscribers on Thursday when it revealed the full lineup of movies and TV shows being added to its streaming roster throughout the month of May. Hacks is coming back for its highly anticipated second season and The Matrix Resurrections is finally returning to the service. There's a lot to look forward to on HBO Max next month. Unfortunately, quite a few titles are leaving the service as well.

Along with the new May calendar, HBO Max also released the list of films making their way off of its roster over the course of the month. Films like Cinderella Man, The 40-Year-Old-Virgin, and Doom are leaving in the latter half of May, but it's the month's final day that will see the most departures.

On May 31st, exiting films in include Speed, Army of Darkness, Insomnia, Phone Booth, 27 Dresses, The Benchwarmers, This Is 40, War Horse, and many more.

Here's the full list of films leaving HBO Max in May:

May 14

Cry Wolf, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)

May 24

Cinderella Man, 2005 (Extended Version)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

May 25

Curious George, 2006 (HBO)

Two For The Money, 2005 (HBO)

May 27

Doom, 2005 (HBO)

Pride & Prejudice, 2005 (HBO)

May 31

27 Dresses, 2008 (HBO)

The Animal, 2001 (HBO)

A Perfect Murder, 1998 (HBO)

A Very Brady Sequel, 1996 (HBO)

Adult Beginners, 2014 (HBO)

Army Of Darkness, 1992 (HBO)

Billy Elliot, 2000

Bully, 2001 (HBO)

Changing Lanes, 2002 (HBO)

Clueless, 1995 (HBO)

Control Room, 2004 (HBO)

Cymbeline, 2014 (HBO)

Dead Heat, 1988 (HBO)

Dirty Pretty Things, 2002 (HBO)

Doctor Dolittle, 1998 (HBO)

Doubt, 2008

Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)

Enough Said, 2013 (HBO)

Extract, 2009 (HBO)

Fatal Attraction, 1987

Frontera, 2014 (HBO)

Gloria, 1999 (HBO)

Godsend, 2004 (HBO)

How To Be Single, 2016

Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)

Iris, 2001 (HBO)

It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)

Killerman, 2019 (HBO)

Leonard Cohen: I'm Your Man, 2005 (HBO)

Love And A .45, 1994 (HBO)

Mama, 2013 (HBO)

Mindhunters, 2004 (HBO)

Phone Booth, 2002 (HBO)

Princess Kaiulani, 2009 (HBO)

Pulse, 2001 (HBO)

Rubber, 2010 (HBO)

Speed, 1994

Stoker, 2013

Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)

The Answer Man, 2009 (HBO)

The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)

The Conspirator, 2010 (HBO)

The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)

The Good Doctor, 2011 (HBO)

The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)

The Italian Job, 2003 (HBO)

The Lawnmower Man, 1992 (HBO)

The Rules Of Attraction, 2002 (HBO)

The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987

The Wolfpack, 2015 (HBO)

The Wrecking Crew!, 2008 (HBO)

This Is 40, 2012

Troll Hunter, 2010 (HBO)

Two Lovers, 2008 (HBO)

The Two Jakes, 1990

Viva, 2007 (HBO)

War Horse, 2011

War On Everyone, 2016 (HBO)

World's Greatest Dad, 2009 (HBO)

Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2006 (HBO)

Are you disappointed to see these movies leaving HBO Max next month? Let us know in the comments!