Everything Coming to HBO Max in May 2022

A new month is almost here, as May is set to begin in just over one week's time. In addition to supposedly bringing flowers, May will see the arrival of a bunch of new movies and TV shows on HBO Max. This week, HBO Max revealed the full list of titles making their way to its roster of the course of May, and there's quite a lot to look forward to.

HBO Max has a couple of major shows arriving in May, some as originals to the streamers and others that will also be airing on HBO proper. Perhaps the biggest of the bunch is Hacks, the award-winning comedy starring Jean Smart, which will be returning for its second season on May 12th. Brand new shows The Staircase and The Time Traveler's Wife will also be making their debut this month.

On the movie side of things, one of the big Warner Bros. movies from 2021 is returning to HBO Max in May. The Matrix Resurrections will be added back to the streamer's lineup on May 10th. Other new movie additions this month include Dear Evan Hansen and Catwoman: Hunted.

You can check out the full list of HBO Max May arrivals below!