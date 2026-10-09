5 MCU Villains Who Are Just Pure Evil & 1 Is Related To A Hero

When people discuss the best villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or often from just any genre of film, their minds tend to go to the complex characters who believe they are right. Killmonger had the right motives for his actions to the point where T’Challa opened Wakanda to the world after his death, yet the way he went about it is what made him a villain. Thanos’ desire to have enough resources so that nobody goes hungry anymore is right on paper, but the execution of his concept is why he is known as the Mad Titan.

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Magneto is the main example of this from Marvel Comics, as he’s often proven right with regard to how humans view mutants, yet his means are typically too much to be considered anything but a villain. While those are great antagonists, it’s also worth discussing the villains who don’t have a good point of view. The ones who are just heinous, evil, and do horrible things just because. Sometimes, it’s simply a case of their ego being big, while in other cases, they don’t care who or what gets hurt as long as they get what they want. The MCU has a few top-tier villains who fit the bill.

5) Ego

Plenty of changes were made to Ego the Living Planet when he joined the MCU and they were for the better. Making him Star-Lord’s father added an emotional weight to his story as the audience was warmed at the two sharing a bond, though part of them always sensed something was off about him. The reveal that he gave Peter’s mom, Meredith, cancer so that he wouldn’t be tempted to return to Earth was plain evil and that was only the start.

His expansion plan involved planting his seed across the universe and looking to terraform and consume living worlds, which would’ve resulted in every other living thing being killed off. When his offspring before Peter lacked the Celestial gene, he simply murdered them and threw them into a ditch. Ego could’ve been happy for a while with Meredith on Earth, but instead, he opted to kill her so he could continue his plan to kill trillions more. It was narcissism on another level.

4) Red Skull

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Johann Schmidt could justify his position on this list by the simple nature of the fact that he was a Nazi. Alas, his thirst for power took him to another plane and led him to run HYDRA, an organization within the Nazi Party that was just as intent on world domination, though with him at the helm rather than someone else. His god complex pushed him to try and control the world, and he came pretty close to achieving that goal.

Red Skull held the values of the Nazi Party close to heart, making him a despicable racist who killed without any care or remorse, as long as it served his greater purpose. Even after he was defeated in the 1940s, his legacy lived on as HYDRA continued to secretly run for decades, meaning that his evil lived on for way longer than it should have. When he was stopped by Captain America, he was literally in the process of dropping nuclear bombs across the world, showing how depraved he was.

3) Kilgrave

Jessica Jones was part of the MCU but also kind of wasn’t, which makes it hard to place Kilgrave on any list of the franchise. However, Daredevil: Born Again brought Jessica back in the same continuity, so he counts. Kilgrave was, in many ways, the scariest villain the MCU has ever seen because he had the ability to make anyone do whatever he said. It’s always evil to take away someone’s agency, but Jessica at least tried to get him to use his powers for good, which he had never even considered.

Of course, Kilgrave would rather use those abilities for evil. He tormented his parents, raped several women, including Jessica Jones, turned a man into a drug addict, and killed people without a single care. As long as he was getting what he wanted, the harm that he did to others didn’t matter. All that is still just scratching the surface of Kilgrave’s evil nature, as he did plenty of other despicable things.

2) General Dreykov

We had glimpses of how harsh the upbringing was for Natasha Romanoff throughout the MCU until Black Widow gave us the full details. The Black Widow program and the Red Room where the women were trained were run by General Dreykov, who was an abhorrent human being. For starters, he trafficked little girls to use in the program, putting them through hell, making them go through immense trauma, and even sterilizing them.

On top of that, Dreykov also used a form of mind control to completely take away the agency of the women. They had to do his bidding and whatever else he wanted without any say in the matter. To make matters even worse, which seems close to impossible, he also put his own daughter through the process and turned her into the perfect soldier. He wasn’t an imposing villain, just a vile man who was a coward at his core.

1) The High Evolutionary

If Johann Schmidt had a god complex, it’s hard to even grasp what The High Evolutionary had. He was just a horrible being in every sense. He was responsible for the torture that made Rocket Raccoon into what he is, created the Sovereign, and was behind other experiments with life forms. The whole time, he didn’t care what happened to them or if they were tortured, believing them all to be inferior beings. In his mind, he was doing this to “perfect” them all, even going as far as to say, “There is no god, that’s why I stepped in.”

The scenes of him torturing Rocket are so graphic that we only see the horrified reactions of the characters who see it, rather than see it ourselves. The High Evolutionary was disgusted that Rocket had outsmarted him and even killed Rocket’s friends in front of him. Proof of his irredeemable nature is when he simply mocks Rocket’s emotional outburst by saying he “won the crying contest.” Sometimes, the best villains are the ones who are just horrible and have no true layers beyond that.

Who do you think is the most evil villain in the history of the MCU? Let us know your picks in the comments!