HBO Max Now Streaming an Underrated 2022 Movie With 94% on Rotten Tomatoes

HBO Max is now streaming one of the most underrated movies of 2022. That year saw moviegoers pack theaters for titles like Turning Red, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and The Banshees of Inisherin, movies that are still talked about today. Another film of the year didn’t get the same amount of attention, but it won over critics with a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score and an even more impressive 99% audience score. As HBO Max continues to update its streaming library with fresh titles in August 2025, the Warner Bros. streamer just made this underrated gem available to watch.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The film in question is The Woman King. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and written by Dana Stevens, the historical action-adventure film tells the story of the Agojie, an all-female unit of warriors that protected he African kingdom of Dahomey. The movie is set in the 1820s and stars Davis as General Nanisca, the leader of the group who must train the next generation of Dahomey’s defenders as a new threat approaches. The Woman King joined HBO Max on Tuesday, August 13, and is currently available to stream.
The Woman King was a moderate box office success, grossing $94 million worldwide. The film was overshadowed by other big-name titles of 2022, which dominated public discourse, and although it managed to secure Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild, and Critics’ Choice Awards nominations, it was notably snubbed by the Oscars.
The movie was a critical darling, though, earning praise from both critics and audiences. The movie holds a “Certified Fresh” distinction on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics’ score and 99% audience score. Although The Woman King did face some controversy for its historical inaccuracies, the film received significant praise for Davis’ performance, intense action sequences, and emotionally-driven narrative. The movie was even named one of the top ten films of 2022 by the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review.
In addition to Davis, The Woman King also stars Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and John Boyega. The movie is available to stream on HBO Max now.
New on HBO Max
HBO Max has several great films for movie fans to stream, and The Woman King is just one of them. The Warner Bros. streamer updates its catalog monthly, and the start of August has already brought dozens of must-watch movies to the platform. See the full list of August 1st HBO Max movie arrivals below.
Alien: Covenant
Barbershop (2002)
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Couples Retreat (2009)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
Enter the Warrior’s Gate
Final Destination Bloodlines
Get a Job (2016)
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
It Happened in Brooklyn
It’s Always Fair Weather
Jamboree!
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lili
Macao
Madame Bovary (1949)
Madame Curie
Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Original, 2025)
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Millie
Miss Pinkerton
Mogambo
Mr. Skeffington
Mrs. Miniver (1942)
Mrs. Parkington
My Favorite Wife
Neptune’s Daughter (1949)
New Moon (1940)
Pride and Prejudice (1940)
Quo Vadis (1951)
Random Harvest
Roughshod
Rules Don’t Apply
Smarty
Stonewall
Storm over Wyoming
Survive the Night (2020)
The Last Time I Saw Paris
The Life of Vergie Winters
The Long, Long Trailer
The Nun (2018)
The Peanut Butter Falcon
The Racket (1951)
The Reluctant Debutante
The Water Diviner
Three on a Match
Till the End of Time
Two Weeks with Love (1950)
Union Depot
Unlocked (2017)
War on Everyone
Waterloo Bridge (1940)
Where Danger Lives
Yogi Bear (Movie)
You Hurt My Feelings