HBO Max’s Long-Awaited Name Change Is Official at Last

The saga of HBO Max’s revolving door of branding seems to finally be over. Since its launch, the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service has gone through some baffling branding decisions, with logo colors changing on a whim (more than once) and the “HBO” part of the brand name being completely removed, despite being the biggest selling point of the service. Earlier this year, the streamer announced another major change, this time backtracking to where it should’ve been all along.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was revealed a couple of months ago that Max would be changing its identity once again, this time reverting to the original HBO Max name, a decision that was met with an enormous sigh of relief and a collective “It’s about time” from users everywhere. I was said that the change back to HBO Max would take place at some point in July, but a specific date wasn’t set. Fortunately, the wait is now over, and HBO Max is back.

Play video

On Wednesday, HBO Max announced to the world that it had finally returned. The logo on the app and website have been updated to once again say HBO Max, removing the solo “Max” branding entirely. The service even put out a little video of footage from its most popular movies and shows, announcing a return to its roots.

When the initial change from HBO Max to Max was announced, it was met with an enormous amount of confusion, considering the HBO brand has been seen as a bastion of quality within the industry for decades. That HBO logo is a stamp of approval, and it never quite made since to remove it, even if Warner Bros. Discovery was doing so to rope in reality TV and sports viewers who may not care about HBO programming. It didn’t seem to have a very positive effect, and the Max name was easily lost in the shuffle.

The change back to HBO Max couldn’t come at a better time for the streamer’s brand, as the service has found itself in a massively important period of potential growth, thanks to some of the most talked-about movies of the year. HBO Max recently became the exclusive streaming home to A Minecraft Movie, which spent months as the biggest film of 2025. Just this past week, the service provided a home to the streaming debut of Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, widely regarded as not just the best film of the year, but one of the best major studio productions in a decade. Not to mention the fact that HBO Max has access to all of the previous Superman movies ahead of James Gunn’s Kryptonian relaunch this weekend.

Are you glad to see the HBO Max name back on the service? Let us know in the comments!