HBO Max Now Exclusively Streaming Stephen King’s 88%-Rated 2025 Sci-Fi Horror

Stephen King’s newest horror adaptation is finally finding its home on HBO Max after leaving Starz. The film, which is based on King’s 1979 novel of the same name (which was also his first novel), has had a controversial road to navigate, with certain beloved characters merged together and others cut out entirely. But it managed to impress both critics and audiences, despite an ending that looks wildly different from the novel’s. And now, HBO subscribers can stream it to see what all the fuss is about.

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The Long Walk stars Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, and Garrett Weiring, among others, and is set in a dystopian version of the 1970s. The story centers on the events known as The Long Walk, in which a group of 50 teenage boys, known as Walkers, compete in an annual contest in which they must maintain a set walking speed or be shot by government officials. It’s certainly a different kind of horror than what fans have come to expect from King, but no less poignant or timely. And the movie itself has drawn tons of parallels to The Hunger Games—made more noticeable by the fact that it was directed by Francis Lawrence, who directed Catching Fire, Mockingjay Pts. 1 & 2, and The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Not for the Faint of Heart—The Long Walk Impressed Critics and Audiences Alike

While there were pretty massive changes from book to film, including entire characters cut from the narrative, The Long Walk managed to avoid letting those elements derail it, earning an 88% critics’ score and an 85% audience score. Critic Michelle Kisner says, “The Long Walk is less about the actual walk itself and more about the psychological toll it would take on a person to participate, as well as the terror inherent in a society that looks at death as entertainment.” And that’s a feeling that’s present throughout—the inherent fear that comes with living in a society that will murder its own citizens for the sake of both entertainment and keeping them in line.

Casual viewers were also quick to sing the film’s praises. “Within this straightforward premise, the film creates a powerful human drama through the relationships between the participants, the desperation of trying to save others but being unable to do so, and the devastating reality of witnessing people being brutally killed. Each participant’s personal struggles and emotions are portrayed with a strong sense of realism, and watching them slowly break down creates a deep connection to the characters,” said one viewer, highlighting what made the film feel so poignant and timely.

Will you be checking out The Long Walk now that it’s streaming on HBO? Do you have a favorite moment from the film? Let us know your thoughts. And don’t forget to check out what’s going on over at the ComicBook forum.