HBO Max Claims to Be Effectively Managing Password Sharing

HBO Max says that they're effectively managing password sharing. As Netflix talks about cutting back on password sharing amid a stock slide, the Warner Bros. Discovery platform says that they're fine for the moment. Deadline reports that John Stankey was asked about this prospect recently, and delivered an interesting answer. During the analyst call, the AT&T CEO discussed the perceptions around password sharing. (Netflix pegs that as the main culprit in why they're projected to lose 2 million subscribers in the coming months.) For HBO Max, they know they're still in the early going of competing in the streaming landscape. Check out what Stankey had to say about the current hot-button discussion down below.

"We were thoughtful about how we built the product and that we gave customers enough flexibility but we don't want to see rampant abuse," Stankey began. In respect to the features included on the platform, he added how they would move forward, "consistent with the user agreement that has terms and conditions of how they can and can't use the service, and we have enforced it."

He offered, "We actively in any given month are looking at how any give users are using the product… I think that's the right way for the industry to be managed and I think maybe some are going to adjust practices over time."

Former HBO Max head Jason Kilar thinks the company has tremendous momentum heading into the unknown after the merger.

"Today is the final day of operation for WarnerMedia as it becomes Warner Bros. Discovery. To mark the occasion, I am taking a moment to share some important things, especially about the WarnerMedia team and the creative partners with which we get to work," The former WanerMedia executive explained. "I'll start by sharing a graphic about our creative momentum. There's many ways to assess how a team is doing creatively. None are perfect of course. I've never seen a team be more recognized by peers, critics, and audiences as this team has been recognized this awards season."

