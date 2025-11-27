HBO Max Users Are Running Out of Time To Watch Tim Burton’s Forgotten Fantasy Movie

Tim Burton and fantasy go hand in hand. Over the past several decades of filmmaking, Burton has perfected his distinctive Burtonesque style, fusing the macabre with the whimsical in beloved fantasy films like Edward Scissorhands, Beetlejuice, and Sleepy Hollow. Another movie released in 2016 failed to stay in the spotlight despite its $296 million box office haul, and fans only have a few more days to rediscover it on HBO Max.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, Burton’s 2016 adaptation of Ransom Riggs’ 2011 novel of the same name, is scheduled to leave HBO Max on November 30th. The film was a box office success and was met with mixed to positive reviews, earning a 65% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it was forgotten just as quickly as it was released. The movie centers around a teenager who discovers an orphanage for children with unique and extraordinary abilities and stars Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, Ella Purnell, Judi Dench, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children Is a Hidden Gem in Tim Burton’s Filmography

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children never became the major franchise it was positioned to be, which is a shame because the movie is actually pretty good. If you’re able to look past the ways in which the movie deviates from the books, a major point of contention for the movie when it was first released, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children is a whimsically fun movie that has Burton written all over it.

The film marked a return to form of sorts for the filmmaker following the more realistic biographical drama Big Eyes, and the creative and visually distinctive work that has defined his career is on full display. Through stark lighting contrasts, color-graded shots, and Burton’s classic gothic and fantastical aesthetic, every atmospheric detail is accounted for, and it immerses the viewer in the rich fantasy world and creates a captivating look. Mike Higham and Matthew Margeson’s score perfectly blends with Burton’s visual storytelling, capturing the enchanting and otherworldly magic of the story.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children also features an ultra-talented cast of actors. From young actors like Purnell and Butterfield, who deliver charmingly strong performances as misfit kids with special abilities, to Jackson’s supporting role as the over-the-top and charismatic villain Mr. Barron.

Where to Stream Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children After It Leaves HBO Max?

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children isn’t just leaving HBO Max, it’s leaving streaming. HBO Max is currently the only streaming platform to host the movie in its streaming catalog, and the film isn’t scheduled to arrive on a rival service next month, unless it makes a surprise appearance not listed in the December newsletters. This means that after Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children exits HBO Max, the only ways to watch it will be through physical copies or by renting or buying it online.

